A look at the headlines right now:

‘Disappointed and shocked’, says Chanda Kochhar after ICICI Bank sacks her: Kochhar violated the code of conduct and has to return bonuses, ICICI Bank said. Rahul Gandhi responds to Parrikar’s allegations, says he shared details already in the public domain: Manohar Parrikar had said Rahul Gandhi was using his visit for political gains. India warns Pakistan envoy after Islamabad’s phone call to Hurriyat leader: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale conveyed India’s condemnation of the ‘brazen attempt by Pakistan to subvert India’s unity’. Union minister Anantkumar Hegde now calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘hybrid specimen’: The BJP leader had earlier called the Karnataka Congress chief ‘a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady’. Rajeev Saxena, one of the accused in AgustaWestland deal case, being extradited to India, say reports: Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar is also being brought to Delhi along with the Dubai-based businessman. Modi-led panel to meet on Friday to pick new CBI chief, says Mallikarjun Kharge: Besides Modi and Congress leader Kharge, the committee comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Swine flu has already killed 169 this year, over 4,500 tested positive, shows data: Rajasthan had the most deaths – 72 – until January 27. Hindu Mahasabha leader shoots at Gandhi’s effigy, garlands Nathuram Godse’s statue: The national secretary of the Hindutva outfit distributed sweets after recreating the assassination of Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is Ravana and Priyanka Gandhi is Surpanakha, says BJP leader: Bairia legislator Surendra Narayan Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the deity Ram.

BJP’s Tinsukia chief injured in clashes with protestors against Citizenship Bill: BJP’s state president Ranjit Kumar Dass condemned the assault on Moran and said the manhandling cannot be termed as a democratic movement.