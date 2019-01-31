A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Centre did not release unemployment report as it is still under process, says NITI Aayog: The BJP called a news report on rising unemployment ‘fake news’, and compared Rahul Gandhi to Mussolini.
  2. GDP grew 7.2% in 2017-’18 instead of 6.7% estimated earlier, says Centre: The GDP estimates and other aggregates for 2015-’16 and 2016-’17 were also revised using latest available data, said the Central Statistics Office.
  3. Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging women’s entry into Sabarimala temple on February 6: The Kerala government earmarked Rs 739 crore in its budget for the temple’s development.
  4. Congress wins Rajasthan’s Ramgarh seat, BJP in Jind bye-poll in Haryana: The election in Ramgarh was postponed last month, while voting in Jind was for a bye-poll.
  5. Declare West Bengal a ‘critical and vulnerable’ state, BJP urges poll panel ahead of Lok Sabha elections: The BJP alleged that the state’s chief electoral officer was impartial, and requested that an IAS officer from outside the state be appointed to supervise him.
  6. BJP’s Ram Madhav says Ayodhya case is ‘going nowhere’ in Supreme Court:  Shankaracharya set date to lay foundation for Ram temple, asked Hindus to be ready to face bullets.
  7. Eight Indians arrested for visa, immigration scam in Detroit in United States: The accused helped foreigners to illegally stay on in the US by enrolling them into a fake university.
  8. Pakistan summons Indian envoy over foreign minister’s call with Hurriyat leader: Pakistan rejected India’s objections to the call with Kashmiri separatist leader.
  9. Unprotected SBI server exposed customers’ bank account details, now fixed, says report: The Mumbai-based server did not have a password for an unspecified period of time, TechCrunch reported.
  10. President Kovind hails Modi government’s ‘New India’ vision on day 1 of Budget Session of Parliament: Society resents MPs who do not participate in Parliamentary debates, said Modi.  