The big news: NITI Aayog says report on unemployment data is not verified, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre revised GDP growth figures for 2017-’18 from 6.7% to 7.2%, and the Supreme Court will hear Sabarimala review petitions on February 6.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre did not release unemployment report as it is still under process, says NITI Aayog: The BJP called a news report on rising unemployment ‘fake news’, and compared Rahul Gandhi to Mussolini.
- GDP grew 7.2% in 2017-’18 instead of 6.7% estimated earlier, says Centre: The GDP estimates and other aggregates for 2015-’16 and 2016-’17 were also revised using latest available data, said the Central Statistics Office.
- Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging women’s entry into Sabarimala temple on February 6: The Kerala government earmarked Rs 739 crore in its budget for the temple’s development.
- Congress wins Rajasthan’s Ramgarh seat, BJP in Jind bye-poll in Haryana: The election in Ramgarh was postponed last month, while voting in Jind was for a bye-poll.
- Declare West Bengal a ‘critical and vulnerable’ state, BJP urges poll panel ahead of Lok Sabha elections: The BJP alleged that the state’s chief electoral officer was impartial, and requested that an IAS officer from outside the state be appointed to supervise him.
- BJP’s Ram Madhav says Ayodhya case is ‘going nowhere’ in Supreme Court: Shankaracharya set date to lay foundation for Ram temple, asked Hindus to be ready to face bullets.
- Eight Indians arrested for visa, immigration scam in Detroit in United States: The accused helped foreigners to illegally stay on in the US by enrolling them into a fake university.
- Pakistan summons Indian envoy over foreign minister’s call with Hurriyat leader: Pakistan rejected India’s objections to the call with Kashmiri separatist leader.
- Unprotected SBI server exposed customers’ bank account details, now fixed, says report: The Mumbai-based server did not have a password for an unspecified period of time, TechCrunch reported.
- President Kovind hails Modi government’s ‘New India’ vision on day 1 of Budget Session of Parliament: Society resents MPs who do not participate in Parliamentary debates, said Modi.