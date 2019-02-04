The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and several other European countries on Monday recognised Opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela. The development comes after a deadline set by the European Union demanding that the nation’s President Nicolas Maduro announce snap elections expired.

The European Union members said Guaidó is the “legitimate interim president”.

Meanwhile, Maduro said a civil war was a possibility, BBC reported. Maduro also threatened the United States for supporting Guaidó. The Venezuelan strongman said Trump would leave the White House “stained with blood” if he intervened militarily in the crisis.

His statement followed Trump’s claim that his administration was considering the use of military force as an option to deal with the crisis in the country, CBS News reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had accused the European Union of meddling in Venezuela’s internal affairs, BBC reported.

Venezuela plunged into political turmoil after the United States endorsed Juan Guaidó as president. Guaidó is the leader of the Opposition-led National Assembly, a body Maduro does not recognise. On January 23, Maduro cut diplomatic ties with the US and gave American diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave the country. However, he later reversed the order.

On February 2, thousands of protestors took to the streets of Venezuela’s Capital Caracas in support of Maduro and Guaidó.