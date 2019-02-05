A look at the headlines right now:

Vijay Mallya’s extradition order approved by UK home secretary: The businessman said he would initiate an appeal against the order, while New Delhi welcomed the decision. Mamata Banerjee continues ‘dharna’ in Kolkata, Supreme Court to hear CBI appeal today: The West Bengal chief minister has said her demonstration will continue till February 8. Opposition parties urge Election Commission to verify 50% VVPAT slips: A delegation of Opposition parties met poll body officials on Monday to discuss the alleged ampering of electronic voting machines. Contempt petition filed against lawyer Prashant Bhushan by Attorney General KK Venugopal: Bhushan had hinted at the possibility of the government submitting fabricated minutes of the meeting in which M Nageswara Rao was appointed interim CBI chief.

At least a third of Himalayan glaciers at risk because of climate change, says report: Researchers said that at least 36% of the ice fields in the Hindu Kush-Himalaya region would disappear by 2100 even if emissions are reduced dramatically. Petition in SC challenges validity of Act transferring disputed Ayodhya land to central government: The Ayodhya Act, 1993, was challenged on the grounds that Parliament has no legislative power to take over property belonging to the state. Pushing Citizenship Bill during NRC process is ‘ill-advised’, ex-bureaucrats tell Centre: The retired civil servants claimed that the government’s decision to push the draft law in Parliament has added fuel to an ‘already simmering fire’. Man arrested in Bihar for tweeting derogatory comment against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said the organisation had asked party members to file a case against comments made about Vadra in every state. Only two women of menstruating age, not 51, entered Sabarimala shrine, says Kerala government: The government told the Assembly that reports of the visit of a Sri Lankan woman in early January was yet to be confirmed. European Union leaders recognise Venezuelan Opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president: The development comes after a deadline set by the European Union demanding that the nation’s President Nicolas Maduro announce snap elections expired.

