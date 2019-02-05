The big news: UK approves Vijay Mallya’s extradition order, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will hear CBI’s appeal against the Mamata Banerjee government, and Opposition parties urged EC to verify 50% VVPAT slips.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Vijay Mallya’s extradition order approved by UK home secretary: The businessman said he would initiate an appeal against the order, while New Delhi welcomed the decision.
- Mamata Banerjee continues ‘dharna’ in Kolkata, Supreme Court to hear CBI appeal today: The West Bengal chief minister has said her demonstration will continue till February 8.
- Opposition parties urge Election Commission to verify 50% VVPAT slips: A delegation of Opposition parties met poll body officials on Monday to discuss the alleged ampering of electronic voting machines.
- Contempt petition filed against lawyer Prashant Bhushan by Attorney General KK Venugopal: Bhushan had hinted at the possibility of the government submitting fabricated minutes of the meeting in which M Nageswara Rao was appointed interim CBI chief.
- At least a third of Himalayan glaciers at risk because of climate change, says report: Researchers said that at least 36% of the ice fields in the Hindu Kush-Himalaya region would disappear by 2100 even if emissions are reduced dramatically.
- Petition in SC challenges validity of Act transferring disputed Ayodhya land to central government: The Ayodhya Act, 1993, was challenged on the grounds that Parliament has no legislative power to take over property belonging to the state.
- Pushing Citizenship Bill during NRC process is ‘ill-advised’, ex-bureaucrats tell Centre: The retired civil servants claimed that the government’s decision to push the draft law in Parliament has added fuel to an ‘already simmering fire’.
- Man arrested in Bihar for tweeting derogatory comment against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said the organisation had asked party members to file a case against comments made about Vadra in every state.
- Only two women of menstruating age, not 51, entered Sabarimala shrine, says Kerala government: The government told the Assembly that reports of the visit of a Sri Lankan woman in early January was yet to be confirmed.
- European Union leaders recognise Venezuelan Opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president: The development comes after a deadline set by the European Union demanding that the nation’s President Nicolas Maduro announce snap elections expired.