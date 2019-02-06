A look at the headlines right now:

Mamata Banerjee ends three-day dharna, claims it was a victory for Constitution and democracy: The Supreme Court asked Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the CBI’s investigation. While, Adityanath claimed she was running a corrupt and undemocratic government, Chandrababu Naidu called her the architect of the federal front. VHP suspends campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya till Lok Sabha elections are over: The Hindutva organisation said it did not want the campaign to become an election topic. India says it has gained consular access to 117 of 129 students detained in US in ‘pay-and-stay’ scam: The Ministry of External Affairs said efforts to gain consular access to the remaining students are continuing. Linking Aadhaar with PAN card compulsory to file income tax returns, says Supreme Court: The court was hearing a plea against a Delhi High Court order allowing the respondent to file tax returns for 2018-’19 without Aadhaar-PAN linkage. Anna Hazare breaks seven-day long fast after Maharashtra CM accepts all his demands: Earlier in the day, he had said the BJP had used him to win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Defence ministry says fund crunch is only temporary, calls hype around it unnecessary: The ministry said additional funds will be provided if necessary. Three charged under National Security Act in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly slaughtering cows: A local court sent the accused, identified as Shakeel, Nadeem and Azam, to jail on Monday. Twitter officials summoned by parliamentary panel on February 11 to discuss use of social media: BJP MP Anurag Thakur said Twitter and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will discuss safeguarding citizens’ rights on social media. Meghalaya unit of BJP seeks exemption from the Citizenship Bill for all northeastern states: Last month, the BJP in Mizoram had urged the Centre to not go ahead with the bill in the Rajya Sabha. BJP’s UP ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party says it may consider joining SP-BSP coalition: Party chief OP Rajbhar also backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna against the Centre.