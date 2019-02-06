The big news: Mamata Banerjee ends three-day dharna in Kolkata, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The VHP suspended its campaign for Ram temple till Lok Sabha polls are over, and India gained consular access to students detained in the US.
- Mamata Banerjee ends three-day dharna, claims it was a victory for Constitution and democracy: The Supreme Court asked Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the CBI’s investigation. While, Adityanath claimed she was running a corrupt and undemocratic government, Chandrababu Naidu called her the architect of the federal front.
- VHP suspends campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya till Lok Sabha elections are over: The Hindutva organisation said it did not want the campaign to become an election topic.
- India says it has gained consular access to 117 of 129 students detained in US in ‘pay-and-stay’ scam: The Ministry of External Affairs said efforts to gain consular access to the remaining students are continuing.
- Linking Aadhaar with PAN card compulsory to file income tax returns, says Supreme Court: The court was hearing a plea against a Delhi High Court order allowing the respondent to file tax returns for 2018-’19 without Aadhaar-PAN linkage.
- Anna Hazare breaks seven-day long fast after Maharashtra CM accepts all his demands: Earlier in the day, he had said the BJP had used him to win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
- Defence ministry says fund crunch is only temporary, calls hype around it unnecessary: The ministry said additional funds will be provided if necessary.
- Three charged under National Security Act in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly slaughtering cows: A local court sent the accused, identified as Shakeel, Nadeem and Azam, to jail on Monday.
- Twitter officials summoned by parliamentary panel on February 11 to discuss use of social media: BJP MP Anurag Thakur said Twitter and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will discuss safeguarding citizens’ rights on social media.
- Meghalaya unit of BJP seeks exemption from the Citizenship Bill for all northeastern states: Last month, the BJP in Mizoram had urged the Centre to not go ahead with the bill in the Rajya Sabha.
- BJP’s UP ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party says it may consider joining SP-BSP coalition: Party chief OP Rajbhar also backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna against the Centre.