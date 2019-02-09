The big news: Citizenship bill protests erupt in Assam after Modi’s arrival, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 34 people were killed in UP and Uttarakhand after drinking spurious liquor, and the Gujjar community started protests demanding quota.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protestors wave black flags at PM Narendra Modi as he arrives in Assam: The All Assam Students Union and 38 other organisations representing indigenous bodies also burnt copies of the Citizenship Amendment Bill all over the state.
- At least 34 dead in UP and Uttarakhand after drinking spurious liquor, say reports: Sixteen people died in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district while 18 deaths were reported from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.
- Gujjar community protestors block railway tracks in Rajasthan, demand 5% reservation: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has appointed a panel of three Cabinet ministers to negotiate with the community.
- Supreme Court’s verdict on Rafale deal diminished judiciary’s credibility, claims Arun Shourie: A report said the Defence ministry objected to parallel talks held by PMO in Rafale deal in 2015. Nirmala Sitharaman said the PMO checking up on a ministry cannot be called interference and claimed the report was ‘flogging a dead horse’.
- Kolkata Police search two properties of a firm linked to ex-interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao: The police force is present at the offices of Angelina Mercentile Pvt Ltd, a company that had made several transactions with Rao’s wife.
- US tabloid’s parent company defends story on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, says it acted lawfully: American Media Inc said its board has decided to investigate Bezos’s claims of being blackmail by National Enquirer.
- Jamia Millia Islamia professor sent on leave after students accuse him of sexual harassment: The university also suspended three male students who had allegedly assaulted female students at a protest on Thursday.
- Pakistan claims it has evidence of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s ‘sabotage activities’: Pakistan is set to present its case against the former Indian naval officer on February 19 at the International Court of Justice.
- Hindu deity Ram was ancestor of Hindus and Muslims, claims Ramdev: The yoga guru said the proposed construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was linked to the nation’s pride.
- Twitter says it doesn’t enforce policies based on political ideology after being accused of bias:Facebook, meanwhile, announced that Political ads will carry disclaimers by advertisers ahead of elections in India.