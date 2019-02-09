A look at the headlines right now:

Protestors wave black flags at PM Narendra Modi as he arrives in Assam: The All Assam Students Union and 38 other organisations representing indigenous bodies also burnt copies of the Citizenship Amendment Bill all over the state. At least 34 dead in UP and Uttarakhand after drinking spurious liquor, say reports: Sixteen people died in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district while 18 deaths were reported from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Gujjar community protestors block railway tracks in Rajasthan, demand 5% reservation: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has appointed a panel of three Cabinet ministers to negotiate with the community. Supreme Court’s verdict on Rafale deal diminished judiciary’s credibility, claims Arun Shourie: A report said the Defence ministry objected to parallel talks held by PMO in Rafale deal in 2015. Nirmala Sitharaman said the PMO checking up on a ministry cannot be called interference and claimed the report was ‘flogging a dead horse’. Kolkata Police search two properties of a firm linked to ex-interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao: The police force is present at the offices of Angelina Mercentile Pvt Ltd, a company that had made several transactions with Rao’s wife. US tabloid’s parent company defends story on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, says it acted lawfully: American Media Inc said its board has decided to investigate Bezos’s claims of being blackmail by National Enquirer. Jamia Millia Islamia professor sent on leave after students accuse him of sexual harassment: The university also suspended three male students who had allegedly assaulted female students at a protest on Thursday. Pakistan claims it has evidence of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s ‘sabotage activities’: Pakistan is set to present its case against the former Indian naval officer on February 19 at the International Court of Justice. Hindu deity Ram was ancestor of Hindus and Muslims, claims Ramdev: The yoga guru said the proposed construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was linked to the nation’s pride. Twitter says it doesn’t enforce policies based on political ideology after being accused of bias:Facebook, meanwhile, announced that Political ads will carry disclaimers by advertisers ahead of elections in India.