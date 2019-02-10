The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday broke its alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana. The Mayawati-led party’s decision to dissolve the alliance came just over a week after the Indian National Lok Dal candidate for the Jind byepoll, Umed Singh Redhu, lost the byepoll and even his security deposit.

“On the directions of Bahujan Samaj Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, the BSP today ends its alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal,” the party’s Haryana unit chief Meghraj said according to PTI.

Meghraj also said that the Bahujan Samaj Party has instead decided to forge an alliance with the Loktantra Suraksha Party, whose founder is rebel Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raj Kumar Saini. He said the Bahujan Samaj Party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on eight seats, while the Loktantra Suraksha Party will contest on two.

The family feud in the Indian National Lok Dal caused a split in the party last year. Party leader Ajay Chautala and his two sons Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala floated the Jannayak Janata Party, which finished second in the Jind bye-election, behind the BJP. The Loktantra Suraksha Party also performed well.

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s decision to pull out of its alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal came just three days after party leader Abhay Chautala said there was no question of a rift in the coalition. Chautala claimed his party will contest the Lok Sabha elections with the Bahujan Samaj Party. “If there are any issues, we will sit together and discuss them,” he added.