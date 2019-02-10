The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday again questioned Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, PTI reported. The agency also interrogated former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh.

Kumar was questioned for nearly nine hours on Saturday by three senior CBI officers about his alleged role in tampering of crucial evidence in the case. The questioning on Saturday reportedly did not make any headway.

Ghosh, who was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha scam, has been out on bail since 2016. He arrived at the CBI office a little after 10 am and sought blessings of goddess Saraswati at a pandal barely 100 m from the CBI office. Ghosh, who had implicated Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy and 12 others in the scam, refused to make any comments.

“I have been asked to attend a hearing at this office,” said Ghosh. “All along I have been cooperating with the investigating agency. So, I came to attend it.”

On February 5, the Supreme Court had ordered Kumar to appear for interrogation and cooperate with the CBI in its investigation. Kumar was heading the Special Investigation Team set up by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the scam before the case was handed over to the CBI by the top court.

The Supreme Court selected Shillong as a neutral meeting place “to avoid all unnecessary controversy” and gave Kumar protection from arrest.

The CBI had moved the Supreme Court after the Kolkata Police prevented its officials from approaching Kumar at his official residence in Kolkata on February 3. On the same night, Banerjee began the “Save the Constitution” protest at Esplanade, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah of plotting a “coup”.

Kumar had also joined the dharna, along with a few other police officers.