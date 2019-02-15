Protests and demonstrations erupted in parts of the country on Friday condemning the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in which at least 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed.

In Delhi, more than 100 people gathered near India Gate on Friday afternoon protesting against the terror attack. Most protestors said they did not belong to any political group.

Some were heard shouting slogans calling for justice, while a few others were heard chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and calling for revenge. Around 2 pm, police blocked the road connecting India Gate with the Rajpath-Mansingh Road intersection.

Earlier on Friday, groups of protesters gathered outside Pakistan’s embassy in Delhi. Police detained the protestors.

Protestors gathered near India Gate condemning the Pulwama terror attack. Credit: Abhishek Dey.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in parts of Jammu following protests that broke out on Friday. Locals reportedly pelted stones on police and torched vehicles in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu city.

Jammu District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar imposed curbs in Jammu city under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning the assembly of four or more people.

Jammu and Kashmir: Locals protest in Kathua against Pakistan. #PulawamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/o48ZcPo4QA — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

Protestors set on fire vehicles in Jammu. Credit: PTI.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena leaders called for a bandh at Kalyan East to condemn the terror attack, The Times of India reported. Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and party workers staged a protest demanding that the Centre take action.

Protests were also reported in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Amritsar in Punjab, Patna in Bihar, Ranchi in Jharkhand and Hyderabad in Telangana, according to ANI. In some cities, protestors set fire to Pakistan flags and raised slogans against Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the militant group which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Varanasi: Locals hold protest against Pakistan and terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar over the #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/fXqXuRue0F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019

Congress workers in Amritsar set fire to a Pakistan flag and raise banners calling for action against Pakistan. Credit: PTI.

Shiv Sena workers stage a protest in Mumbai's Lalbaug. Credit: PTI.