Pulwama attack: Demonstrations held in Delhi and other cities, protestors set fire to Pakistan flags
An indefinite curfew has been imposed in parts of Jammu after protestors hurled stones and torched vehicles.
Protests and demonstrations erupted in parts of the country on Friday condemning the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in which at least 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed.
In Delhi, more than 100 people gathered near India Gate on Friday afternoon protesting against the terror attack. Most protestors said they did not belong to any political group.
Some were heard shouting slogans calling for justice, while a few others were heard chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and calling for revenge. Around 2 pm, police blocked the road connecting India Gate with the Rajpath-Mansingh Road intersection.
Earlier on Friday, groups of protesters gathered outside Pakistan’s embassy in Delhi. Police detained the protestors.
An indefinite curfew has been imposed in parts of Jammu following protests that broke out on Friday. Locals reportedly pelted stones on police and torched vehicles in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu city.
Jammu District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar imposed curbs in Jammu city under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning the assembly of four or more people.
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena leaders called for a bandh at Kalyan East to condemn the terror attack, The Times of India reported. Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and party workers staged a protest demanding that the Centre take action.
Protests were also reported in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Amritsar in Punjab, Patna in Bihar, Ranchi in Jharkhand and Hyderabad in Telangana, according to ANI. In some cities, protestors set fire to Pakistan flags and raised slogans against Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the militant group which claimed responsibility for the attack.