United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the Pulwama attack as “a horrible situation”, and said he will issue a statement on it after getting reports. Forty Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed in a suicide bombing in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

“I have watched [the news of the attack],” Trump told reporters at the White House, according to PTI. “I have got a lot of reports on it. We will have comment on it at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they [India and Pakistan] get along.”

“That was a horrible situation,” Trump said about the attack. “We are getting reports. We will have a statement to put out.”

At a separate press conference, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said Washington had been communicating closely with New Delhi to express both support and condolences for the families of the deceased soldiers. “We urge Pakistan to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack and to punish anyone responsible,” Palladino added.

On February 16, US National Security Advisor John Bolton spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, and said Washington supports New Delhi’s right to self-defence. Soon after the attack, the United States had said that Pakistan must not provide safe haven to terrorists.