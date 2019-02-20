A look at the headlines right now:

US urges Pakistan to cooperate with investigation into Pulwama attack, punish those responsible: Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump described the terror attack as a ‘horrible situation’. Saudi crown prince begins India visit, PM Narendra Modi welcomes him at Delhi airport: Mohammed bin Salman’s visit came a day after he signed deals worth $20 billion in Pakistan. 22 students arrested in Dehradun for staging protests demanding the expulsion of Kashmiri students: The students were later released on bail. United States Senator Bernie Sanders announces run for presidency in 2020: He called President Donald Trump a national embarrassment and a pathological liar. Startups to be exempted from ‘angel tax’ for funds raised in last seven years, says Centre: Union minister Suresh Prabhu said an entity will be considered a startup up to a period of 10 years from the date of incorporation, instead of seven years. UN secretary general urges India, Pakistan to show ‘maximum restraint’ after Pulwama attack: Antonio Guterres said the two countries should take immediate steps to de-escalate tension. Supreme Court restores Assamese man’s Indian citizenship: The verdict gains significance at a time when there is a debate over the Centre’s National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Police officer who had booked Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath under NSA in 2002 suspended: Jasvir Singh’s suspension follows his interview with The Huffington Post, where he claimed that he was sidelined soon after he booked the BJP leader in 2002. BJP to contest five Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu as part of alliance with AIADMK: The two parties announced their alliance during a press conference on Tuesday. Bollywood celebrities agreed to promote political parties on social media for a fee, says Cobrapost: Actors such as Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi and Poonam Pandey, and singers Kailash Kher and Baba Sehgal agreed to the task, the investigative website found.