The big news: US urges Pakistan to cooperate in Pulwama attack probe, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi welcomed the Saudi crown prince at Delhi airport, and 22 students were arrested in Dehradun for demanding expulsion of Kashmiris.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US urges Pakistan to cooperate with investigation into Pulwama attack, punish those responsible: Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump described the terror attack as a ‘horrible situation’.
- Saudi crown prince begins India visit, PM Narendra Modi welcomes him at Delhi airport: Mohammed bin Salman’s visit came a day after he signed deals worth $20 billion in Pakistan.
- 22 students arrested in Dehradun for staging protests demanding the expulsion of Kashmiri students: The students were later released on bail.
- United States Senator Bernie Sanders announces run for presidency in 2020: He called President Donald Trump a national embarrassment and a pathological liar.
- Startups to be exempted from ‘angel tax’ for funds raised in last seven years, says Centre: Union minister Suresh Prabhu said an entity will be considered a startup up to a period of 10 years from the date of incorporation, instead of seven years.
- UN secretary general urges India, Pakistan to show ‘maximum restraint’ after Pulwama attack: Antonio Guterres said the two countries should take immediate steps to de-escalate tension.
- Supreme Court restores Assamese man’s Indian citizenship: The verdict gains significance at a time when there is a debate over the Centre’s National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
- Police officer who had booked Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath under NSA in 2002 suspended: Jasvir Singh’s suspension follows his interview with The Huffington Post, where he claimed that he was sidelined soon after he booked the BJP leader in 2002.
- BJP to contest five Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu as part of alliance with AIADMK: The two parties announced their alliance during a press conference on Tuesday.
- Bollywood celebrities agreed to promote political parties on social media for a fee, says Cobrapost: Actors such as Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi and Poonam Pandey, and singers Kailash Kher and Baba Sehgal agreed to the task, the investigative website found.