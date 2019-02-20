The big news: Saudi Arabia agrees to crack down on nations that aid terror, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress and DMK announced an alliance in Tamil Nadu, and the SC found Anil Ambani guilty of contempt in the Ericsson case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi and the Saudi crown prince agree that pressure must be increased on countries that aid terror: The NIA took over the Pulwama attack investigation and the Hizbul Mujahideen warned of suicide attacks.
- Congress and DMK announce alliance for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu: The Congress will contest from nine seats in TN, and the lone Puducherry seat.
- Anil Ambani found guilty of contempt in Ericsson case, asked to pay dues in 4 weeks or face jail time: The Supreme Court ordered Reliance Communications to pay Rs 453 crore to Ericsson.
- Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the Ayodhya case on February 26: The matter, which was earlier scheduled to be heard on January 29, was adjourned as Justice SA Bobde of the five-member bench was not available.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav is a pawn in Pakistan’s tool to divert global scrutiny from itself, India says: India began its final arguments on the third day of the hearing at the ICJ.
- SC orders eviction of more than 10 lakh Adivasis, forest-dwellers: The court asked the state governments to explain why eviction was not made despite rejection of claims over traditional forestlands under the new law.
- No harassment of Kashmiri students, we’re in touch with colleges, says Union minister Prakash Javadekar: Javadekar refuted reports about the alleged harassment of Kashmiri students after the terror attack in Pulwama district last week.
- UIDAI records indicate Aadhaar details of enrolment operator stolen and misused, says report: In November 2018, the UIDAI had barred Vikram Sheokhand after his credentials were used in multiple cities in a single day.
- Triple talaq bill will be used as weapon against minorities, says Akhilesh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party chief follows the Union Cabinet’s decision to re-issue the draft law.
- UK teenager Shamima Begum, who joined Islamic State, stripped of citizenship, says lawyer: Mohammed T Akunjee, Begum’s lawyer, said her family is very disappointed with the Home Office’s decision to revoke her citizenship, and will challenge it.