A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi and the Saudi crown prince agree that pressure must be increased on countries that aid terror: The NIA took over the Pulwama attack investigation and the Hizbul Mujahideen warned of suicide attacks. Congress and DMK announce alliance for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu: The Congress will contest from nine seats in TN, and the lone Puducherry seat. Anil Ambani found guilty of contempt in Ericsson case, asked to pay dues in 4 weeks or face jail time: The Supreme Court ordered Reliance Communications to pay Rs 453 crore to Ericsson. Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the Ayodhya case on February 26: The matter, which was earlier scheduled to be heard on January 29, was adjourned as Justice SA Bobde of the five-member bench was not available. Kulbhushan Jadhav is a pawn in Pakistan’s tool to divert global scrutiny from itself, India says: India began its final arguments on the third day of the hearing at the ICJ. SC orders eviction of more than 10 lakh Adivasis, forest-dwellers: The court asked the state governments to explain why eviction was not made despite rejection of claims over traditional forestlands under the new law. No harassment of Kashmiri students, we’re in touch with colleges, says Union minister Prakash Javadekar: Javadekar refuted reports about the alleged harassment of Kashmiri students after the terror attack in Pulwama district last week. UIDAI records indicate Aadhaar details of enrolment operator stolen and misused, says report: In November 2018, the UIDAI had barred Vikram Sheokhand after his credentials were used in multiple cities in a single day. Triple talaq bill will be used as weapon against minorities, says Akhilesh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party chief follows the Union Cabinet’s decision to re-issue the draft law. UK teenager Shamima Begum, who joined Islamic State, stripped of citizenship, says lawyer: Mohammed T Akunjee, Begum’s lawyer, said her family is very disappointed with the Home Office’s decision to revoke her citizenship, and will challenge it.