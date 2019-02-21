The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a preliminary enquiry to investigate the alleged irregularities in the selections by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission when Mayawati was the chief minister, PTI reported. The case dates back to 2010 when the Bahujan Samaj Party was in power.

The investigation agency has taken up the inquiry based on a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government filed in January. An unidentified official said that the UPPSC chose a relative of a public servant over other eligible candidates during the selection of an additional private secretary.

On Wednesday, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief had claimed that the BJP is threatened by her outfit’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Mayawati had said the BJP is now desperate to form a pre-poll alliance of its own.