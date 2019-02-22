The big news: China downplays UNSC statement on Pulwama attack, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 17 people died of alcohol poisoning in Assam, and the Congress and BJP traded barbs over the PM’s actions after the Pulwama strike.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mention of Jaish in UNSC statement condemning Pulwama attack was in general terms, not a judgement, says China: The BCCI wrote to the ICC asking them to sever ties with nations where terror activity allegedly takes place, while the debate on whether India must play Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup raged on. Meanwhile, Pakistan on Friday claimed ‘some staged incident’ always takes place in India ahead of important events and also said it has no objection to India diverting eastern rivers as the Indus Water treaty allows it.
- At least 17 people die of alcohol poisoning in Assam’s Golaghat: At least 34 people are undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College.
- Rahul Gandhi calls Narendra Modi ‘Prime Time Minister’ for film shoot on the day of Pulwama attack: Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said that either the prime minister was oblivious or insensitive to the attack that day.
- SC issues notices to Centre, 10 states on plea against alleged attacks on Kashmiri students: BJP ally Akali Dal asked President Ram Nath Kovind to act against the Meghalaya governor for calling for a boycott of Kashmiris, and the Editors Guild sought police action for journalists’ abuse.
- Twitter says its CEO Jack Dorsey won’t appear before Parliamentary panel: The company, which has turned down the summons once earlier, will now send its public policy head for the February 25 meeting.
- Russia might meddle in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, warns noted US author Thomas Friedman: He was speaking at an annual Nasscom summit in Mumbai.
- Woman allegedly hacked to death by stalker in Cuddalore: K Rajasekhar, who is believed to have been stalking S Ramya for over a year, is absconding.
- Congress leader Harish Rawat says party will try to build Ram temple if it comes to power: The former Uttarakhand chief minister claimed the Congress is the only party that has taken ‘serious steps’ in the past to build the shrine in Ayodhya.
- Clergy call for ‘new culture of accountability’ in the church at Vatican summit on sexual abuse: Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich told 190 bishops and religious superiors gathered at the event that new legal procedures are necessary.
- HRD ministry rejected Jamia Millia’s request to confer honorary doctorate to Shah Rukh Khan, says report: The ministry said it ‘would not be in order’ as he had received a similar degree from another university, according to The Indian Express.