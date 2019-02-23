The big news: Donald Trump says India-Pakistan standoff is ‘very dangerous’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Separatist leader Yasin Malik was detained in Srinagar, and the Supreme Court will hear plea seeking review of Rafale verdict on February 26.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Very, very bad situation between India and Pakistan,’ says Donald Trump after Pulwama attack: The United States president said his administration is communicating with both the countries to de-escalate the situation.
- Separatist leader Yasin Malik detained in Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman is currently lodged in Kothibagh police station.
- SC to hear Rafale deal case petition seeking review of its verdict on February 26: In their review petition, the petitioners had alleged that the judgement ‘relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government’.
- Centre asks states and Union Territories to ensure safety of Kashmiris: The UGC asked vice chancellors of all universities to ensure safety of Kashmiri students.
- Karachi Bakery outlet covers a part of its signboard in Bengaluru after protests against its name: Several groups have demanded that the bakery change its name, employees said.
- Mention of Jaish in UNSC statement was in general terms, not a judgement, says China: The remarks were seen as China’s attempt to pacify its ally Pakistan.
- Centre is not sitting on names recommended by the Collegium, says Supreme Court: Delays, if any, were at the collegium’s end, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.
- Police drop sedition charges against 14 students after Aligarh Muslim University clashes: Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said that the charges were dropped three days ago as no evidence was found to support them.
- Congress leader Harish Rawat says party will try to build Ram temple if it comes to power: The former Uttarakhand chief minister claimed the Congress is the only party that has taken ‘serious steps’ in the past to build the shrine in Ayodhya.
- Woman allegedly hacked to death by stalker in Cuddalore: K Rajasekhar, who is believed to have been stalking S Ramya for over a year, is absconding.