Very, very bad situation between India and Pakistan,’ says Donald Trump after Pulwama attack: The United States president said his administration is communicating with both the countries to de-escalate the situation. Separatist leader Yasin Malik detained in Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman is currently lodged in Kothibagh police station. SC to hear Rafale deal case petition seeking review of its verdict on February 26: In their review petition, the petitioners had alleged that the judgement ‘relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government’. Centre asks states and Union Territories to ensure safety of Kashmiris: The UGC asked vice chancellors of all universities to ensure safety of Kashmiri students. Karachi Bakery outlet covers a part of its signboard in Bengaluru after protests against its name: Several groups have demanded that the bakery change its name, employees said. Mention of Jaish in UNSC statement was in general terms, not a judgement, says China: The remarks were seen as China’s attempt to pacify its ally Pakistan. Centre is not sitting on names recommended by the Collegium, says Supreme Court: Delays, if any, were at the collegium’s end, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said. Police drop sedition charges against 14 students after Aligarh Muslim University clashes: Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said that the charges were dropped three days ago as no evidence was found to support them. Congress leader Harish Rawat says party will try to build Ram temple if it comes to power: The former Uttarakhand chief minister claimed the Congress is the only party that has taken ‘serious steps’ in the past to build the shrine in Ayodhya. Woman allegedly hacked to death by stalker in Cuddalore: K Rajasekhar, who is believed to have been stalking S Ramya for over a year, is absconding.