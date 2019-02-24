Over 150 cars were gutted in a fire at a parking lot on the outskirts of Chennai on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out near Sri Ramachandra Medical College around 2 pm, IANS reported, quoting a Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services official.

“We got information at 2.05 pm and six fire tenders were sent to douse the flames,” District Officer P Saravanan told the news agency. “The fire has been extinguished.”

Another rescue services official told NDTV that a private company had parked the cars over the course of the last year. “Some are new cars,” he added. The official said the fire has been extinguished but the smoke is still visible.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, The News Minute reported.

This is the second major incident of a fire destroying parked cars in the last two days. On Saturday, a blaze broke out in the parking area of the Aero India 2019 air show being held in Bengaluru. Karnataka Director General of Police (Fire Services) MN Reddi said 300 cars were charred in the fire.