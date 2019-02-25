A Delhi court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to provide businessman Robert Vadra copies of the documents seized by the agency during raids conducted at his offices in December 2018, PTI reported.

While the agency provided the soft copies on Monday, Special Judge Arvind Kumar told it to provide the hard copies of the documents within five days.

Vadra, who is being investigated for alleged money laundering, had moved the court on Saturday. The application, moved through senior lawyer KTS Tulsi, sought a copy of the documents seized by the agency during raids on December 7. Vadra had argued that since the agency was interrogating him on the basis of those documents, the copies should be provided to him.

In his application, Vadra had also sought that the Enforcement Directorate stay the interrogation until the documents are provided. The court is expected to hear this application at 2 pm on Monday. His counsel Tulsi had argued earlier in the day in court that the agency wanted to rush the case as the elections were approaching, according to ANI.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. Vadra has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning this month. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the property, worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore), was bought using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

A Delhi court on February 16 had extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2. It had also directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

Separately, Vadra is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency has accused Vadra’s firm Skylight Hospitality of buying and selling the land in Bikaner at an extremely high price after several illegal transactions. On February 15, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Vadra’s assets in connection with the scam.