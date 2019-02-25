National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the Narendra Modi-led government will experience a moment of truth when it takes a decision on holding timely elections. The state has been under President’s rule since December 19, 2018.

The former chief minister’s statement follows reports that the Election Commission is likely to announce a decision to conduct the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together after the poll panel’s visit to the state.

Abdullah said most elections in the state have been conducted on schedule. “Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism and terror that have always sought to disrupt or delay polls in Jammu and Kashmir or will the polls take place on schedule?” he tweeted. “[It is a] moment of truth for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of Kashmir over the last five years. Baring the odd by-election all elections after 1995-96 have taken place on schedule. Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he has totally mishandled Jammu and Kashmir? The next few days will give us the answer.”

In January, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government would have no objection if the Election Commission wants to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with the General Elections scheduled this year.

Governor’s rule was imposed in the state in June with the collapse of the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Peoples Democratic Party. Malik dissolved the state Assembly on November 21, and upon completion of six months of governor’s rule, president’s rule was imposed.