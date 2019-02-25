The big news: NIA says owner of car used in Pulwama attack joined Jaish, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National War Memorial, and SP-BSP announced an alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NIA identifies owner of vehicle used in Pulwama attack, says man joined Jaish-e-Mohammed: The agency said Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara town, has been on the run since the suicide attack on Pulwama on February 14.
- National War Memorial inaugurated in Delhi, Modi says his government strengthened armed forces: The prime minister said the memorial and the One Rank, One Pension scheme are examples of how his government is converting visions into realities.
- Samajwadi Party, BSP forge alliance in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party will contest from Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho seats in Madhya Pradesh.
- Parliamentary panel tells Twitter to ensure there is no foreign influence in Lok Sabha elections: BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who heads the committee, said that WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram executives will meet the panel on March 6.
- Centre wants to create war hysteria over Pulwama attack before elections, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister claimed her party will win all 42 of the state’s Lok Sabha seats.
- BJP CMs will file review pleas against order evicting forest-dwelling communities, says Amit Shah: The Supreme Court on February 13 ordered the eviction of more than 10 lakh families of Adivasis and other forest-dwellers from forestlands across 16 states.
- Sibal’s Tiranga TV, 12 others, get show cause notice for airing Pakistan Army spokesperson’s meet: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the notice said the channel had not intervened to verify if the spokesperson’s claims were correct or not.
- AAP preparing to contest Delhi elections alone as Congress refused alliance, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi Chief Minister accused the Congress of weakening the Opposition with its decision to avoid allying with his Aam Aadmi Party.
- G Parameshwara claims he missed Karnataka CM’s post three times as he is from Dalit community: The deputy chief minister said he was a victim of suppression and had reluctantly accepted the deputy chief minister’s post.
- Adani group wins bids to operate five airports: The Centre has designated six non-metro airports to be run under a public-private partnership model.