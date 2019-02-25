A look at the headlines right now:

NIA identifies owner of vehicle used in Pulwama attack, says man joined Jaish-e-Mohammed: The agency said Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara town, has been on the run since the suicide attack on Pulwama on February 14. National War Memorial inaugurated in Delhi, Modi says his government strengthened armed forces: The prime minister said the memorial and the One Rank, One Pension scheme are examples of how his government is converting visions into realities. Samajwadi Party, BSP forge alliance in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party will contest from Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho seats in Madhya Pradesh. Parliamentary panel tells Twitter to ensure there is no foreign influence in Lok Sabha elections: BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who heads the committee, said that WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram executives will meet the panel on March 6. Centre wants to create war hysteria over Pulwama attack before elections, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister claimed her party will win all 42 of the state’s Lok Sabha seats. BJP CMs will file review pleas against order evicting forest-dwelling communities, says Amit Shah: The Supreme Court on February 13 ordered the eviction of more than 10 lakh families of Adivasis and other forest-dwellers from forestlands across 16 states. Sibal’s Tiranga TV, 12 others, get show cause notice for airing Pakistan Army spokesperson’s meet: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the notice said the channel had not intervened to verify if the spokesperson’s claims were correct or not. AAP preparing to contest Delhi elections alone as Congress refused alliance, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi Chief Minister accused the Congress of weakening the Opposition with its decision to avoid allying with his Aam Aadmi Party. G Parameshwara claims he missed Karnataka CM’s post three times as he is from Dalit community: The deputy chief minister said he was a victim of suppression and had reluctantly accepted the deputy chief minister’s post. Adani group wins bids to operate five airports: The Centre has designated six non-metro airports to be run under a public-private partnership model.