The Bharatiya Janata Party and other allies of the National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday lauded the Indian Air Force and the central government following the air strikes against the Jaish-e-Mohammed reportedly in Balakot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district in Pakistan.

India’s action came after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama district of Kashmir on February 14. India had asked Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of the attack to book. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, describing it as a “non-military preemptive action”, said the strikes were “absolutely necessary in the face of imminent danger”.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that every Indian who was overcome with “pain and anguish” after the murder of 40 jawans was “relieved and delighted” after the IAF struck inside Pakistan. “Salute to the Air Force for a meticulous operation,” he tweeted. “Our forces are world class anyway. It is the political will of our prime minister [Narendra Modi] and team that made all the difference.”

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said the people of India stand firmly behind their armed forces, and described the strikes as a act of valour, PTI reported. He said people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The entire country is filled with enthusiasm,” former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. “The project to uproot terrorism has begun. We salute our armed forces.”

“The prime minister has said that we will not provoke anyone,” Chouhan added. “But if we are provoked, we will not spare them. I congratulate the prime minister.”

Sajad Gani Lone, the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference party, said the air strikes carried out by the IAF on terror camps in Pakistan will set a benchmark for deterrence and end the cycle of violence. “Pacifist to the core I am. But the reality as it stares in our faces is that this retaliatory action will actually be the start of the unlearning process for Pakistan,” he said on Twitter. “This will set the benchmark for deterrence. And eventually crowd out cycle of violence.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lauded the IAF for the strike, but said the revenge for Pulwama terror attack will not be complete till Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is “struck down”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami commended Modi for his “bold efforts” against terrorism. Modi was tasting success in rooting out terrorism, which was threatening the entire world, the chief minister said in a statement, according to PTI.

Pacifist to the core I am. But the reality as it stares in our faces is that this retaliatory action will actually be the start of the unlearning process for Pakistan. This will set the benchmark for deterrence. And eventually crowd out cycle of violence. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) February 26, 2019