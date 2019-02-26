Pakistani forces allegedly violated ceasefire in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, PTI reported. The Pakistani Army shelled forward posts in Nowshera sector using small arms, but were repelled, the agency reported, citing unidentified police officers.

The Pakistan Army had also used heavy mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control on Monday night, the official said. The first ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector happened around 6.30 pm on Monday, when Pakistani forces opened fire, officials said.

However, there have been no reports of any loss of life, Greater Kashmir reported.

The cross-border firing took place even as Indian Air Force jets carried out a “preemptive strike” targeted at Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps across the border. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said “very large number of terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis being trained for fidayeen action” were killed in the attack”.

However, it is not clear whether the IAF attacked terrorist positions in Balakot area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, or Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

India’s response came over a week after Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist murdered 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.