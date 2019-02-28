The big news: IAF pilot arrested in Pakistan to return home tomorrow, and nine other top stories
Other news: Officials of the armed forces said Pakistani jets had tried to target Indian military installations, and India’s GDP growth rate slowed to 6.6%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan will release IAF pilot Abhinandan on Friday as a peace gesture, says PM Imran Khan: Earlier in the day, Indian officials had said that there would be no deal with Pakistan about the pilot, and that he must be returned immediately.
- Pakistan dropped bombs on Indian military installations, say armed forces in joint briefing: The Indian Air Force said it sees Pakistan’s decision to release the arrested pilot only as a gesture that is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions.
- India’s GDP growth slowed to five-quarter low of 6.6% in October-December: The growth in economic output in 2018-’19 is now estimated at 7%.
- ‘Pilot project over, now to the real one,’ says Narendra Modi in cryptic remark at award event: The prime minister’s remark came soon after Pakistan announced it will release the Indian Air Force pilot it had arrested the previous day.
- Supreme Court stays order evicting families of Adivasis, forest-dwellers across 16 states: The court asked states to submit details on how claims over forest land were processed.
- ‘Isolate those desperate to win polls,’ says Imran Khan’s party on Yeddyurappa’s remarks: Indian minister VK Singh had earlier condemned Yeddyurappa for saying that the BJP will win 22 seats in Karnataka as a result of the IAF air strike.
- US-North Korea summit cut short as Kim Jong-un demanded sanctions be lifted entirely, says Trump: The two leaders were scheduled to have lunch together and sign a joint agreement, but the schedule was abruptly changed.
- Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani forces violate ceasefire in Rajouri, says defence official: Pakistan earlier reportedly also violated the ceasefire in Poonch district.
- Delhi HC rejects Dhinakaran’s plea against Election Commission order on AIADMK ‘two-leaves symbol’: In November 2017, the poll panel had allowed the faction of the party led by EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to use the symbol.
- Supreme Court allows Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group chief Anil Sharma and two directors: The accused are currently detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a hotel, a report said.