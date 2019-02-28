A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan will release IAF pilot Abhinandan on Friday as a peace gesture, says PM Imran Khan: Earlier in the day, Indian officials had said that there would be no deal with Pakistan about the pilot, and that he must be returned immediately. Pakistan dropped bombs on Indian military installations, say armed forces in joint briefing: The Indian Air Force said it sees Pakistan’s decision to release the arrested pilot only as a gesture that is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions. India’s GDP growth slowed to five-quarter low of 6.6% in October-December: The growth in economic output in 2018-’19 is now estimated at 7%. ‘Pilot project over, now to the real one,’ says Narendra Modi in cryptic remark at award event: The prime minister’s remark came soon after Pakistan announced it will release the Indian Air Force pilot it had arrested the previous day. Supreme Court stays order evicting families of Adivasis, forest-dwellers across 16 states: The court asked states to submit details on how claims over forest land were processed. ‘Isolate those desperate to win polls,’ says Imran Khan’s party on Yeddyurappa’s remarks: Indian minister VK Singh had earlier condemned Yeddyurappa for saying that the BJP will win 22 seats in Karnataka as a result of the IAF air strike. US-North Korea summit cut short as Kim Jong-un demanded sanctions be lifted entirely, says Trump: The two leaders were scheduled to have lunch together and sign a joint agreement, but the schedule was abruptly changed. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani forces violate ceasefire in Rajouri, says defence official: Pakistan earlier reportedly also violated the ceasefire in Poonch district. Delhi HC rejects Dhinakaran’s plea against Election Commission order on AIADMK ‘two-leaves symbol’: In November 2017, the poll panel had allowed the faction of the party led by EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to use the symbol. Supreme Court allows Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group chief Anil Sharma and two directors: The accused are currently detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a hotel, a report said.