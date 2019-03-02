A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan foreign minister now claims Jaish-e-Mohammad was not behind Pulwama bombing: Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that people known to the terrorist outfit in Pakistan had been in touch with the JeM and that they denied planning the attack. Meaning of ‘Abhinandan’ will now change, says Modi the day after pilot’s return: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released on Friday night by Pakistan after spending almost three days in custody. Woman, her two children killed after Pakistani forces violate ceasefire in Poonch, say police: Another person was severely injured in the overnight shelling in Salotri village. Army, Navy withdrawn from Meghalaya mine rescue work amid India-Pakistan tensions: A spokesperson said the Navy team had left on Friday after receiving ‘instruction from their high command’. CM Amarinder Singh seeks release of 1971 prisoners of war from Pakistan: The chief minister urged the central government to take up the matter with Islamabad. China says it never recognised India and Pakistan as nuclear powers: Beijing reiterated its stand that signing the Non-Proliferation Treaty was essential to being admitted into the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Order allowing agencies to monitor computers is in national interest, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government was responding to a petition challenging the earlier notification as a violation of the fundamental right to privacy. ‘Go all out to explain reasons for air strikes,’ Parliament panel tells Ministry of External Affairs: The committee, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met in the Parliament House. Rahul Gandhi promises 500 sq ft homes for Mumbai slum-dwellers if Congress comes to power: Gandhi reiterated his promise of providing a minimum income for every person if his party Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Madras High Court declines to give Vedanta interim access to Thoothukudi plant: The petition was filed after the Supreme Court last month refused to allow the plant to reopen.