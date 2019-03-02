The big news: Pakistan minister alleges Jaish isn’t behind Pulwama attack, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said the meaning of ‘Abhinandan’ will change, a day after Indian pilot’s return, and and 3 civilians killed in Pakistan firing in Poonch.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan foreign minister now claims Jaish-e-Mohammad was not behind Pulwama bombing: Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that people known to the terrorist outfit in Pakistan had been in touch with the JeM and that they denied planning the attack.
- Meaning of ‘Abhinandan’ will now change, says Modi the day after pilot’s return: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released on Friday night by Pakistan after spending almost three days in custody.
- Woman, her two children killed after Pakistani forces violate ceasefire in Poonch, say police: Another person was severely injured in the overnight shelling in Salotri village.
- Army, Navy withdrawn from Meghalaya mine rescue work amid India-Pakistan tensions: A spokesperson said the Navy team had left on Friday after receiving ‘instruction from their high command’.
- CM Amarinder Singh seeks release of 1971 prisoners of war from Pakistan: The chief minister urged the central government to take up the matter with Islamabad.
- China says it never recognised India and Pakistan as nuclear powers: Beijing reiterated its stand that signing the Non-Proliferation Treaty was essential to being admitted into the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
- Order allowing agencies to monitor computers is in national interest, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government was responding to a petition challenging the earlier notification as a violation of the fundamental right to privacy.
- ‘Go all out to explain reasons for air strikes,’ Parliament panel tells Ministry of External Affairs: The committee, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met in the Parliament House.
- Rahul Gandhi promises 500 sq ft homes for Mumbai slum-dwellers if Congress comes to power: Gandhi reiterated his promise of providing a minimum income for every person if his party Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.
- Madras High Court declines to give Vedanta interim access to Thoothukudi plant: The petition was filed after the Supreme Court last month refused to allow the plant to reopen.