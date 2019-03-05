Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the government’s mega pension scheme – Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana – in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, ANI reported.

The scheme was announced in the interim Union Budget on February 1 for workers in the unorganised sector. The scheme will cover workers with monthly income up to Rs 15,000. Workers who enrol for the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana will get Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60.

Workers will need to contribute a nominal amount every month during their working age – those who join the scheme at the age of 18 will need to pay just Rs 55 a month. The government will deposit an equal share in the worker’s pension account every month.

Modi also installed the idol at the newly-built Annapurna Dham temple in Adalaj town of Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Addressing a gathering after the Modi also said asking the government to account for its work has become a trend in the country.

“There is a recent trend of people expecting that everything has to be done by the government,” Modi said. “They also seek answers from the government for the works that are not done. This was not a tradition in our country.”

Modi said society used to build dharmshalas (guest houses), gaushala (cow shelters) and libraries. “Slowly, knowingly or unknowingly, this activity of the society was suppressed and the state took the role of carrying out social work,” he said.

Modi said his government aimed to do the administrative work, while empowering the society to carry out social work.

The prime minister said it was the Leuva Patel community led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who began the Amul movement and benefited people from all castes and classes in the villages of Gujarat. Modi urged the community to continue social work. “I will ask you to distribute one plant to each person coming to the temple as ‘prasad’ [offering].” The Annapurna Dham temple was set up the Leuva Patels, a sub-caste of the Patidar community.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shree Annapurna Dham, in Adalaj, Gandhinagar district. pic.twitter.com/9fwkzwiirE — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019