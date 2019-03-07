The big news: Teenager killed in grenade blast at Jammu bus station, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC will declare its verdict on mediation in the Ayodhya case on Friday, and the Opposition raised doubts about the ‘stolen’ Rafale file.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One dead, at least 30 injured in grenade attack on Jammu bus station, police arrest man: In another incident, security forces killed a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
- Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on sending Ayodhya dispute for mediation tomorrow: The counsels for the Hindu Mahasabha, the deity Ram Lalla and the Uttar Pradesh government have opposed mediation.
- Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, demand inquiry into Centre’s claim about stolen Rafale files: The Editors Guild said the use of Official Secrets Act against media would be reprehensible.
- Cabinet approves HRD Ministry’s plan to restore 200-point reservation roster in universities: The Cabinet also approved three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 and a hydel project in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Naroda Patiya case accused Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi gets bail on health grounds: The Bajrang Dal leader had told the Supreme Court last year that he was in ‘unsound physical condition’ while seeking bail.
- China praises Islamabad for ‘remaining calm and exercising restraint’ with India: Pakistan on Thursday claimed it had detained over 100 people and seized 182 schools in its crackdown on banned groups.
- Hyderabad infant dies, 22 ill after allegedly being given wrong medicine following vaccination: The alleged mistake reportedly took place because of the similar packaging on two drugs available at the centre.
- BJP mocks Robert Vadra after he promises to not run away: Vadra, who is being investigated by the ED, said he was still in India while many who looted the country had fled.
- UK family finds cache of arms belonging to Tipu Sultan in their attic: The items, which could sell for millions of pounds, include a gun Tipu used in his last battle with the British, a gold-encrusted sword and a gold snack box.
- US Senator Martha McSally says she was raped while serving in the air force: McSally, the first woman combat pilot in the US Air Force, said she did not report the incident because she blamed herself and did not trust the system.