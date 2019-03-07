A look at the headlines right now:

One dead, at least 30 injured in grenade attack on Jammu bus station, police arrest man: In another incident, security forces killed a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on sending Ayodhya dispute for mediation tomorrow: The counsels for the Hindu Mahasabha, the deity Ram Lalla and the Uttar Pradesh government have opposed mediation. Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, demand inquiry into Centre’s claim about stolen Rafale files: The Editors Guild said the use of Official Secrets Act against media would be reprehensible. Cabinet approves HRD Ministry’s plan to restore 200-point reservation roster in universities: The Cabinet also approved three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 and a hydel project in Jammu and Kashmir. Naroda Patiya case accused Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi gets bail on health grounds: The Bajrang Dal leader had told the Supreme Court last year that he was in ‘unsound physical condition’ while seeking bail. China praises Islamabad for ‘remaining calm and exercising restraint’ with India: Pakistan on Thursday claimed it had detained over 100 people and seized 182 schools in its crackdown on banned groups. Hyderabad infant dies, 22 ill after allegedly being given wrong medicine following vaccination: The alleged mistake reportedly took place because of the similar packaging on two drugs available at the centre. BJP mocks Robert Vadra after he promises to not run away: Vadra, who is being investigated by the ED, said he was still in India while many who looted the country had fled. UK family finds cache of arms belonging to Tipu Sultan in their attic: The items, which could sell for millions of pounds, include a gun Tipu used in his last battle with the British, a gold-encrusted sword and a gold snack box. US Senator Martha McSally says she was raped while serving in the air force: McSally, the first woman combat pilot in the US Air Force, said she did not report the incident because she blamed herself and did not trust the system.