Rescuers on Saturday recovered the body of one more Army soldier, who had gone missing in February following an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, PTI reported. Six jawans of the 7 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles were buried under the avalanche at the Shipki La near the Sino-India border on February 20.

The jawan was identified as 27-year-old Nitish Rana. His mobile phone was recovered a few days ago. A district official said Rana’s body will be taken to the town of Pooh where it would be sent to his village in Jaisinghpur tehsil of Kangra district.

Two parties of the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were patrolling Namgia Dogri when the avalanche hit. Five soldiers were injured in the accident, while six of them had gone missing. The rescuers had found the body of one soldier on the day of the avalanche, while two others were recovered earlier this month. Two soldiers are still missing.

Around 650 personnel, trained rescue dogs and rock drills have been deployed for the search operation, IANS reported, quoting unidentified officials.