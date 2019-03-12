The big news: China wants ‘dialogue’ before UN blacklists Masood Azhar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Suresh Prabhu ordered safety assessment of the Boeing 737 Max after the Ethiopia crash, and India, US agreed Pakistan must act against terror.
A look at the headlines right now:
- China stresses on ‘dialogue’ before deciding about UN blacklisting Masood Azhar, say reports: The development comes amid reports about the United States, UK and France moving a proposal to blacklist him.
- Suresh Prabhu orders safety assessment of Boeing 737 Max in India after Ethiopia plane crash: The Union minister asked the DGCA to take appropriate action after conducting a safety assessment of the fleet flown by domestic carriers.
- India, US agree Pakistan must take ‘concerted action’ to end terror infrastructure, prosecute groups: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, DC, on Monday.
- Election Commission revises poll schedule for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: The poll panel also clarified it would conduct Assembly byepolls in 18 Tamil Nadu constituencies along with the Lok Sabha polls.
- ‘Rahul Gandhi is born to a Muslim and Christian, how did he become a Brahmin?’ asks Union minister: The BJP leader also called Rahul Gandhi a foreigner and demanded that he provide DNA proof that he was a Brahmin.
- RBI meeting minutes exposes Centre’s ‘incompetence’, claims Congress on demonetisation: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the note ban destroyed the lives of millions and that the people would deliver the verdict in the polls.
- India did not respond to UK’s requests for more information about businessman Nirav Modi, reports NDTV: A legal team that offered to visit India to facilitate action against Modi also reportedly got no response.
- Mirwaiz Umar Farooq says he can’t appear before NIA in terror financing case due to security reasons: The Hurriyat Conference chairperson’s counsel said his client feared for his security in view of ‘conditions of hostility’ if he travelled to Delhi.
- At least 18 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama terror attack, says Army: General Officer Commanding Srinagar-based 15 Corps Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said eight of the deceased are Pakistanis and 10 are local terrorists.
- ‘Non-BJP, non-Congress front to emerge after Lok Sabha polls,’ says Telangana Rashtra Samithi: TRS Working President KT Rama Rao claimed that the BJP would manage to win only 140-150 seats on its own in the elections.