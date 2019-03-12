A look at the headlines right now:

China stresses on ‘dialogue’ before deciding about UN blacklisting Masood Azhar, say reports: The development comes amid reports about the United States, UK and France moving a proposal to blacklist him. Suresh Prabhu orders safety assessment of Boeing 737 Max in India after Ethiopia plane crash: The Union minister asked the DGCA to take appropriate action after conducting a safety assessment of the fleet flown by domestic carriers. India, US agree Pakistan must take ‘concerted action’ to end terror infrastructure, prosecute groups: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, DC, on Monday. Election Commission revises poll schedule for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: The poll panel also clarified it would conduct Assembly byepolls in 18 Tamil Nadu constituencies along with the Lok Sabha polls. ‘Rahul Gandhi is born to a Muslim and Christian, how did he become a Brahmin?’ asks Union minister: The BJP leader also called Rahul Gandhi a foreigner and demanded that he provide DNA proof that he was a Brahmin. RBI meeting minutes exposes Centre’s ‘incompetence’, claims Congress on demonetisation: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the note ban destroyed the lives of millions and that the people would deliver the verdict in the polls. India did not respond to UK’s requests for more information about businessman Nirav Modi, reports NDTV: A legal team that offered to visit India to facilitate action against Modi also reportedly got no response. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq says he can’t appear before NIA in terror financing case due to security reasons: The Hurriyat Conference chairperson’s counsel said his client feared for his security in view of ‘conditions of hostility’ if he travelled to Delhi. At least 18 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama terror attack, says Army: General Officer Commanding Srinagar-based 15 Corps Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said eight of the deceased are Pakistanis and 10 are local terrorists. ‘Non-BJP, non-Congress front to emerge after Lok Sabha polls,’ says Telangana Rashtra Samithi: TRS Working President KT Rama Rao claimed that the BJP would manage to win only 140-150 seats on its own in the elections.