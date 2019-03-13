The big news: Centre claims secret Rafale files now available to enemy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The DGCA ordered airlines to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed truth will ‘send Narendra Modi to jail’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Those who leaked Rafale secret files guilty of theft, put security at risk, Centre tells SC: The Defence Ministry said in its affidavit that presenting such documents as evidence was not allowed by law.
- SpiceJet cancels 14 flights today after DGCA orders airlines to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet: The DGCA said it will monitor airline fares now that the ban was in effect.
- Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says the ‘truth will send Narendra Modi to jail’: At a public gathering in Chennai, Gandhi alleged the current government is attacking and capturing different institutions of the country.
- Centre tells Supreme Court it will not withdraw Central forces during Lok Sabha polls to ensure smooth NRC process: The BJP-led government had initially asked the court for a suspension of NRC work during the General Elections.
- EC asks Facebook to delete two posters by Delhi BJP MLA with pilot Abhinandan’s photo: Both posters, which were put up on social media on March 1, carry photographs of Varthaman, Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and Om Prakash Sharma.
- Protests break out in Italy against 2017 acquittal of rape accused because woman was ‘too masculine’: The 2017 verdict, passed by an all-women bench of judges, was made public on March 8. The Supreme Court of Sassation has now ordered a retrial.
- After #BoycottSurfExcel, outrage over ‘anti-Hindu’ detergent ad finds a new target – Microsoft Excel: The spreadsheets application got poor ratings on Google Play Store and found itself trolled with labels such as ‘anti-national’ and ‘Hinduphobic’.
- Now, Arvind Kejriwal proposes alliance with Congress in Haryana for 2019 polls: The Delhi chief minister said a tie-up between AAP, Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party will ensure that the BJP loses all 10 seats in Haryana.
- Delhi court sets March 18 for framing of charges in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha passed the order.
- Centre ‘consciously disenfranchised’ people by not holding J&K Assembly polls, claims Omar Abdullah: The former CM appealed to Narendra Modi to give the people of the state a chance to exercise their democratic right and choose their own government.