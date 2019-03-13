A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Those who leaked Rafale secret files guilty of theft, put security at risk, Centre tells SC: The Defence Ministry said in its affidavit that presenting such documents as evidence was not allowed by law.  
  2. SpiceJet cancels 14 flights today after DGCA orders airlines to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet: The DGCA said it will monitor airline fares now that the ban was in effect.
  3. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says the ‘truth will send Narendra Modi to jail’: At a public gathering in Chennai, Gandhi alleged the current government is attacking and capturing different institutions of the country.   
  4. Centre tells Supreme Court it will not withdraw Central forces during Lok Sabha polls to ensure smooth NRC processThe BJP-led government had initially asked the court for a suspension of NRC work during the General Elections.  
  5. EC asks Facebook to delete two posters by Delhi BJP MLA with pilot Abhinandan’s photoBoth posters, which were put up on social media on March 1, carry photographs of Varthaman, Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and Om Prakash Sharma.  
  6. Protests break out in Italy against 2017 acquittal of rape accused because woman was ‘too masculine’The 2017 verdict, passed by an all-women bench of judges, was made public on March 8. The Supreme Court of Sassation has now ordered a retrial.  
  7. After #BoycottSurfExcel, outrage over ‘anti-Hindu’ detergent ad finds a new target – Microsoft Excel: The spreadsheets application got poor ratings on Google Play Store and found itself trolled with labels such as ‘anti-national’ and ‘Hinduphobic’.  
  8. Now, Arvind Kejriwal proposes alliance with Congress in Haryana for 2019 polls: The Delhi chief minister said a tie-up between AAP, Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party will ensure that the BJP loses all 10 seats in Haryana.  
  9. Delhi court sets March 18 for framing of charges in Muzaffarpur shelter home caseAdditional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha passed the order.  
  10. Centre ‘consciously disenfranchised’ people by not holding J&K Assembly polls, claims Omar Abdullah: The former CM appealed to Narendra Modi to give the people of the state a chance to exercise their democratic right and choose their own government. 