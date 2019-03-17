The big news: Goa BJP thinking of ‘political transition’ amid CM’s illness, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Five Indians were killed in the New Zealand attack, and the Election Commission will hold a meeting with India heads of social media.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amid concerns over Manohar Parrikar’s health, Goa BJP thinks of phase of ‘political transition’: BJP core committee member Dayanand Mandrekar said the party has to take a decision because the chief minister is ill and deteriorating daily.
- Five Indians among 50 killed in New Zealand mosque attack, says Indian High Commission: They were identified as Meheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir.
- EC to hold meeting with India heads of social media firms on Tuesday to discuss content and ads: The poll body will discuss unresolved questions about the deletion of social media content that violates the model code of conduct.
- Protesting nuns demand chargesheet against Kerala rape accused, say witnesses living in fear: In their petition to the Kottayam Superintendent of Police’s office, the nuns claimed they were living in fear and questioned the reasons for delay.
- Pakistan Army claims it shot down ‘spying’ Indian quadcopter along Line of Control: Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that the chopper intruded 150 metres inside Pakistani territory.
- RSS leader says Pakistan will be part of India after 2025, says report: He also questioned the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.
- Rahul Gandhi is leading Opposition to rely on fake issues, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is contesting on a ‘pro-incumbency performance platform’.
- ‘Yellow vest’ protestors loot, torch shops in Paris, 42 injured in police action in France: As many as 17 police officers were also wounded. A building set ablaze by the demonstrators caused injuries to 11 people, including two firefighters.
- MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Suresh among 27 candidates on Congress’ fourth list for Lok Sabha polls: The party replaced legislator and former Union minister KV Thomas from the Ernakulum Lok Sabha seat with Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden.
- Students at National University of Law in Patiala protest against suspension of six people: Students protesting against the suspensions claimed the faculty hurled abuses at them.