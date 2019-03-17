A look at the headlines right now:

Amid concerns over Manohar Parrikar’s health, Goa BJP thinks of phase of ‘political transition’: BJP core committee member Dayanand Mandrekar said the party has to take a decision because the chief minister is ill and deteriorating daily. Five Indians among 50 killed in New Zealand mosque attack, says Indian High Commission: They were identified as Meheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir. EC to hold meeting with India heads of social media firms on Tuesday to discuss content and ads: The poll body will discuss unresolved questions about the deletion of social media content that violates the model code of conduct. Protesting nuns demand chargesheet against Kerala rape accused, say witnesses living in fear: In their petition to the Kottayam Superintendent of Police’s office, the nuns claimed they were living in fear and questioned the reasons for delay. Pakistan Army claims it shot down ‘spying’ Indian quadcopter along Line of Control: Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that the chopper intruded 150 metres inside Pakistani territory. RSS leader says Pakistan will be part of India after 2025, says report: He also questioned the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi is leading Opposition to rely on fake issues, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is contesting on a ‘pro-incumbency performance platform’. ‘Yellow vest’ protestors loot, torch shops in Paris, 42 injured in police action in France: As many as 17 police officers were also wounded. A building set ablaze by the demonstrators caused injuries to 11 people, including two firefighters. MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Suresh among 27 candidates on Congress’ fourth list for Lok Sabha polls: The party replaced legislator and former Union minister KV Thomas from the Ernakulum Lok Sabha seat with Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden. Students at National University of Law in Patiala protest against suspension of six people: Students protesting against the suspensions claimed the faculty hurled abuses at them.