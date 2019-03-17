The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday announced former Union ministers Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and TR Baalu among its candidates for the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting in Tamil Nadu, PTI reported. The list, with 13 new names, also included Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 18.

Party president MK Stalin, who released the list, said Maran will contest from Central Chennai, Raja from Nilgiris (SC) and Baalu from Sriperumbudur constituencies. Stalin’s sister, Kanimozhi, will fight from Tuticorin constituency in southern Tamil Nadu. Kanimozhi’s Rajya Sabha term will come to an end in July. Former Union Minister of State S Jagathrakshakan will contest from Arakkonam.

Earlier this month, the party completed seat-sharing talks and finalised alliances. Ten seats have been allocated to Congress and 10 seats to other partners. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest from the remaining 20 seats. The other alliance partners are the Communist Party of India, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest from two parliamentary seats, while the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will get a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seat each.