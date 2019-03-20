The big news: Pramod Sawant-led Goa government to face floor test today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former SC judge PC Ghose was appointed India’s first Lokpal, and DGCA said only 41 Jet Airways aircraft were available for operations.
- New Goa CM Pramod Sawant’s coalition government to face floor test in Assembly today: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition is expecting the support of 21 MLAs in the Assembly, which has 36 members at present.
- Former Supreme Court Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose appointed India’s first Lokpal: Former Sashastra Seema Bal chief Archana Ramasundaram and former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain were named the non-judicial members of Lokpal.
- Only 41 Jet Airways aircraft available for operations, further attrition possible, says DGCA: The aviation safety regulator asked the airline to ensure that passengers get timely communication, compensation, and refunds.
- BJP to drop all 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, field new faces: BJP General Secretary Anil Jain, who is in charge of the state, said the party’s Central Election Committee, had approved the proposal made by the state unit.
- Congress calls prime minister, BJP leaders ‘Modi baba and 40 thieves’, claims they have fooled people of India: Ridiculing the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, Randeep Surjewala claimed that the propaganda-obsessed government needs constant ‘branding’ to hide its failures.
- Samajwadi Party announces alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha elections: The two parties will contest all 48 seats in the state.
- Delhi BJP seeks action against AAP for allegedly violating code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls: The party said AAP had either not taken permission from the Election Commission or misused the permit by burning the BJP’s 2014 manifesto.
- CPI(M) announces candidates for 13 more seats in West Bengal, leaves four constituencies for Congress: Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose said the total list of 38 candidates can be altered if the Congress responds by Wednesday evening.
- Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu’s response to plea for court-monitored probe into Pollachi sexual assault: The petition said the Tamil Nadu government had mishandled the case, preventing other victims of sexual assault from approaching the police.
- GST Council approves transition rules to implement new tax rates for real estate sector: The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, gave builders a choice between old tax rates and new ones for under-construction residential projects.