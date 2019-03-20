A look at the headlines right now:

New Goa CM Pramod Sawant’s coalition government to face floor test in Assembly today: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition is expecting the support of 21 MLAs in the Assembly, which has 36 members at present. Former Supreme Court Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose appointed India’s first Lokpal: Former Sashastra Seema Bal chief Archana Ramasundaram and former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain were named the non-judicial members of Lokpal. Only 41 Jet Airways aircraft available for operations, further attrition possible, says DGCA: The aviation safety regulator asked the airline to ensure that passengers get timely communication, compensation, and refunds. BJP to drop all 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, field new faces: BJP General Secretary Anil Jain, who is in charge of the state, said the party’s Central Election Committee, had approved the proposal made by the state unit. Congress calls prime minister, BJP leaders ‘Modi baba and 40 thieves’, claims they have fooled people of India: Ridiculing the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, Randeep Surjewala claimed that the propaganda-obsessed government needs constant ‘branding’ to hide its failures. Samajwadi Party announces alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha elections: The two parties will contest all 48 seats in the state. Delhi BJP seeks action against AAP for allegedly violating code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls: The party said AAP had either not taken permission from the Election Commission or misused the permit by burning the BJP’s 2014 manifesto. CPI(M) announces candidates for 13 more seats in West Bengal, leaves four constituencies for Congress: Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose said the total list of 38 candidates can be altered if the Congress responds by Wednesday evening.

Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu’s response to plea for court-monitored probe into Pollachi sexual assault: The petition said the Tamil Nadu government had mishandled the case, preventing other victims of sexual assault from approaching the police.

GST Council approves transition rules to implement new tax rates for real estate sector: The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, gave builders a choice between old tax rates and new ones for under-construction residential projects.