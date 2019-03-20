The big news: Nirav Modi’s bail rejected, to be in UK prison till March 29, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Swami Aseemanand and three others were acquitted in the Samjhauta blast case, and Pramod Sawant-led BJP government won the floor test in Goa.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s bail plea, businessman to be in custody till March 29: The Congress said the BJP was bringing Nirav Modi back because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
- Court acquits Aseemanand, three other accused in Samjhauta Express blast case: The explosion, which took place on February 18, 2007, had killed 68 people, including 10 Indians.
- Pramod Sawant’s BJP-led government wins trust vote in Goa Assembly: The government got the support of 20 MLAs, while 15 members voted against it.
- Narendra Modi ‘apologises’ to security guards, claims ‘some people’ are calling chowkidars thieves: The prime minister also claimed that the whole country has joined the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign.
- Pakistan Supreme Court sets up larger bench to define ‘terrorism’: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said the country has not been established which cases fall under terrorism since 1997.
- Madras HC dismisses Maran brothers’ plea seeking that charges be dropped: Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the court to finish the trial in four months.
- Robert Vadra moves Delhi court to quash FIR filed by ED in money laundering case: The businessman has also challenged the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Prevention Against Money Laundering Act, 2002.
- Britain seeks to delay exit from European Union till June 30: The United Kingdom is supposed to leave the EU on March 29.
- Priyanka Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi should stop thinking that ‘people are fools’: The Congress leader claimed that the prime minister has attacked every institution in India for the last five years.
- Walt Disney seals $71 billion deal to acquire Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox: On Tuesday, Disney also completed the separation of assets of the mass media firm.