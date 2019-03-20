A look at the headlines right now:

UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s bail plea, businessman to be in custody till March 29: The Congress said the BJP was bringing Nirav Modi back because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Court acquits Aseemanand, three other accused in Samjhauta Express blast case: The explosion, which took place on February 18, 2007, had killed 68 people, including 10 Indians. Pramod Sawant’s BJP-led government wins trust vote in Goa Assembly: The government got the support of 20 MLAs, while 15 members voted against it. Narendra Modi ‘apologises’ to security guards, claims ‘some people’ are calling chowkidars thieves: The prime minister also claimed that the whole country has joined the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign. Pakistan Supreme Court sets up larger bench to define ‘terrorism’: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said the country has not been established which cases fall under terrorism since 1997. Madras HC dismisses Maran brothers’ plea seeking that charges be dropped: Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the court to finish the trial in four months. Robert Vadra moves Delhi court to quash FIR filed by ED in money laundering case: The businessman has also challenged the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Prevention Against Money Laundering Act, 2002. Britain seeks to delay exit from European Union till June 30: The United Kingdom is supposed to leave the EU on March 29. Priyanka Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi should stop thinking that ‘people are fools’: The Congress leader claimed that the prime minister has attacked every institution in India for the last five years. Walt Disney seals $71 billion deal to acquire Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox: On Tuesday, Disney also completed the separation of assets of the mass media firm.