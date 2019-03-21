A look at the headlines right now:

UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s bail plea, businessman to be in custody till March 29: The Congress said the BJP was bringing Nirav Modi back because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Pakistan condemns acquittal of accused in Samjhauta Express blast: A special National Investigation Agency court on Wednesday acquitted Aseemanand and three other accused. Three CRPF personnel killed after colleague opens fire at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur: The CRPF has ordered a commission of inquiry into the incident. Shiv Sena criticises BJP for ‘shameless game of power’ after death of Manohar Parrikar: The Sena claimed the BJP and its allies bickered for power and posts even as the chief minister was being cremated. Narendra Modi ‘apologises’ to security guards, claims ‘some people’ are calling chowkidars thieves: The prime minister also claimed that the whole country has joined the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign. . UN Security Council is ‘progressively’ undermining the authority of General Assembly, claims India: India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN claimed that the General Assembly focuses more on procedural issues than on vital matters. Baby’s head separated from torso during delivery at primary health care centre in Tamil Nadu: Doctors said the baby had died in the mother’s womb. Robert Vadra moves Delhi court to quash FIR filed by ED in money laundering case: The businessman has also challenged the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Prevention Against Money Laundering Act, 2002. Driver arrested near Italy’s Milan after allegedly setting school bus on fire, all children safe: Authorities said the driver, an Italian of Senegalese origin, set the bus ablaze to protest against migrant drownings in the Mediterranean Sea. Britain seeks to delay exit from European Union till June 30: The United Kingdom is supposed to leave the EU on March 29.