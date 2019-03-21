The big news: Nirav Modi will be in UK prison till March 29, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan condemned the acquittal of Samjhauta Express blast accused, and three CRPF jawans were killed by a colleague in Udhampur.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s bail plea, businessman to be in custody till March 29: The Congress said the BJP was bringing Nirav Modi back because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
- Pakistan condemns acquittal of accused in Samjhauta Express blast: A special National Investigation Agency court on Wednesday acquitted Aseemanand and three other accused.
- Three CRPF personnel killed after colleague opens fire at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur: The CRPF has ordered a commission of inquiry into the incident.
- Shiv Sena criticises BJP for ‘shameless game of power’ after death of Manohar Parrikar: The Sena claimed the BJP and its allies bickered for power and posts even as the chief minister was being cremated.
- Narendra Modi ‘apologises’ to security guards, claims ‘some people’ are calling chowkidars thieves: The prime minister also claimed that the whole country has joined the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign. .
- UN Security Council is ‘progressively’ undermining the authority of General Assembly, claims India: India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN claimed that the General Assembly focuses more on procedural issues than on vital matters.
- Baby’s head separated from torso during delivery at primary health care centre in Tamil Nadu: Doctors said the baby had died in the mother’s womb.
- Robert Vadra moves Delhi court to quash FIR filed by ED in money laundering case: The businessman has also challenged the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Prevention Against Money Laundering Act, 2002.
- Driver arrested near Italy’s Milan after allegedly setting school bus on fire, all children safe: Authorities said the driver, an Italian of Senegalese origin, set the bus ablaze to protest against migrant drownings in the Mediterranean Sea.
- Britain seeks to delay exit from European Union till June 30: The United Kingdom is supposed to leave the EU on March 29.