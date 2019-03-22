Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday denied writing songs for the upcoming film PM Narendra Modi. The credits in the trailer of the film shows Akhtar’s name along with other lyricists – Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa and Parry G Lavraj.

“Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter, attaching a screengrab of the credits from the trailer. “Have not written any songs for it.”

The film features Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi through various stages of his life – including his early years with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and his long stint as chief minister of Gujarat – leading up to his party’s victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Narendra Modi will be released on April 5, a week before the elections begin on April 11. Several political parties have alleged that the film violates the Model Code of Conduct, which has been in effect since March 10.