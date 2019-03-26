The big news: Arun Jaitley calls Congress’ minimum income scheme a bluff, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Seven people in Pakistan were detained for alleged conversion of two Hindu girls, and JNU vice chancellor alleged students broke into his home.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress promises Rs 72,000 a year for the poor, Arun Jaitley calls it a bluff: The scheme, which the Congress promised to launch if it comes to power, will be called ‘Nyoonatam Aay Yojana’, or minimum income scheme.
- Seven detained in Pakistan for alleged abduction and conversion of two Hindu girls: Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered an investigation into the matter after two videos about the case surfaced on social media.
- JNU vice chancellor claims protesting students broke into his home and confined his wife for hours: The students’ union, however, claimed that they went back after some sloganeering.
- Pakistan says it used JF-17 Thunder, not F16 fighter jets, against India: These aircraft were jointly developed by Pakistan and China.
- Hamas claims ceasefire reached with Israel after exchange of fire: Israel had launched retaliatory strikes after seven Israelis were injured in a rocket strike near Tel Aviv.
- Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda files nomination from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency: He will contest the April 18 election on a joint Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress ticket.
- Kamal Haasan to campaign for Trinamool Congress in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday before announcing the tie-up for the Union Territory.
- US President Donald Trump signs order recognising Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the recognition as historic, while Russia, Turkey and Lebanon condemned the move.
- Congress urges EC to stop release of Narendra Modi biopic, says the film is politically motivated: The Opposition party claimed the content, timing and motive of the film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ is political.
- Gauhati HC quashes criminal proceedings in rape case against Union minister Rajen Gohain: The minister was accused of raping and threatening a woman in Nagaon last year.