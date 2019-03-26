A look at the headlines right now:

Congress promises Rs 72,000 a year for the poor, Arun Jaitley calls it a bluff: The scheme, which the Congress promised to launch if it comes to power, will be called ‘Nyoonatam Aay Yojana’, or minimum income scheme. Seven detained in Pakistan for alleged abduction and conversion of two Hindu girls: Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered an investigation into the matter after two videos about the case surfaced on social media. JNU vice chancellor claims protesting students broke into his home and confined his wife for hours: The students’ union, however, claimed that they went back after some sloganeering. Pakistan says it used JF-17 Thunder, not F16 fighter jets, against India: These aircraft were jointly developed by Pakistan and China. Hamas claims ceasefire reached with Israel after exchange of fire: Israel had launched retaliatory strikes after seven Israelis were injured in a rocket strike near Tel Aviv. Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda files nomination from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency: He will contest the April 18 election on a joint Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress ticket. Kamal Haasan to campaign for Trinamool Congress in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday before announcing the tie-up for the Union Territory. US President Donald Trump signs order recognising Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the recognition as historic, while Russia, Turkey and Lebanon condemned the move. Congress urges EC to stop release of Narendra Modi biopic, says the film is politically motivated: The Opposition party claimed the content, timing and motive of the film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ is political. Gauhati HC quashes criminal proceedings in rape case against Union minister Rajen Gohain: The minister was accused of raping and threatening a woman in Nagaon last year.