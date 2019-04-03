A look at the headlines right now:

Some ideas presented in Congress manifesto are ‘positively dangerous’, says Arun Jaitley: The Congress promised 34 lakh government jobs, income support and universal healthcare. NASA chief says India’s anti-satellite test created dangerous debris in space: However, ISRO scientist Tapan Misra claimed that the debris would burn out in six months and that the organisation would not do anything to “shame India”. WhatsApp launches new fact-checking service to fight fake news ahead of elections: Users can send a message to the Checkpoint Tipline, which will respond by classifying it as true or false, said the company. Modi holds rally with Nitish Kumar in Bihar, says Congress and terrorists worried about chowkidar: The prime minister claimed that the Congress had coined the term ‘Hindu terror’ to prevent fair investigations into the activities of terrorist groups. Supreme Court strikes down RBI circular on defaulting firms, calls it unconstitutional: The RBI’s 2018 order directed banks to classify a loan account as stressed if there was even a day of default. Election Commission squad seizes copies of book on Rafale deal in Chennai, inquiry ordered, say reports: The poll body said it had not ordered any action against the book on the alleged Rafale scam. Shatrughan Sinha takes a jibe at Narendra Modi, refers to him as ‘outgoing Sirji’: The rebel BJP leader, who is expected to join the Congress later this week, said the prime minister’s speeches lack content and depth. Election Commission pulls up aviation, railways ministries over alleged code of conduct violations: Meanwhile, the CPI(M) complained to the poll panel that Modi is trying to rouse communal passions, and a former Navy chief said he will approach the EC against Adityanath’s remark calling Army ‘Modiji ki Sena’. Mayawati’s affidavit before SC justifies expenses incurred in building statues, calls it ‘will of the people’: The BSP chief also claimed that the plea against the statues is politically motivated and serves no public purpose. Muslims won’t get BJP tickets in Karnataka because they don’t trust us, claims senior party leader: Meanwhile, in an alleged effort to pacify her supporters, former minister Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini, who was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from his Bengalaru South constituency, was made the state BJP vice president.