A look at the headlines right now:

LK Advani says BJP has never regarded those who disagree with it as ‘anti-national’: The veteran BJP leader said the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. President sends EC complaint against Governor Kalyan Singh to home ministry for action, say reports: The Rajasthan governor had allegedly sought support for PM Narendra Modi, which goes against the rules of those in a constitutional post. Two Indian Air Force officers killed, two injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: The deceased jawans have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar. After Adityanath’s remark, VK Singh says anyone who claims Army belongs to Narendra Modi is a traitor: However, the Union minister seemed uncertain about whether the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was referring to the Indian Army or BJP workers. India says Pakistan yet to respond to clarifications it sought on its proposals for Kartarpur corridor project: On March 29, New Delhi had postponed talks on the corridor, which were scheduled for April 2. Amit Shah, Mehbooba Mufti ‘lying to the people’ about their stance on AFPSA, alleges Omar Abdullah: The BJP president had claimed that his party walked out of the coalition government with PDP in J&K in 2018 when the latter sought to dilute the legislation. BJP spokesperson Shaina NC criticises parties, including her own, for not fielding more women: The BJP leader praised Naveen Patnaik’s BJD and the Trinamool Congress for giving women more seats than other parties have. Supreme Court reserves verdict on whether Chief Justice of India’s office comes under RTI purview: Attorney General KK Venugopal, who represented the court’s public information officer, said such a move would destroy judicial independence. Calcutta High Court orders TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife to appear before customs authority: However, the court said the authority cannot take any coercive step against Rujira Narula. Proposal to seek extension of Brexit deadline gets British MPs’ approval by a margin of one vote: Prime Minister Theresa May met Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to end the deadlock on the matter.