The big news: Advani says BJP has never regarded opponents as anti-national, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The president sent the EC’s complaint against UP Governor Kalyan Singh to the Centre, and two IAF jawans were killed in an accident in Pulwama.
A look at the headlines right now:
- LK Advani says BJP has never regarded those who disagree with it as ‘anti-national’: The veteran BJP leader said the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression.
- President sends EC complaint against Governor Kalyan Singh to home ministry for action, say reports: The Rajasthan governor had allegedly sought support for PM Narendra Modi, which goes against the rules of those in a constitutional post.
- Two Indian Air Force officers killed, two injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: The deceased jawans have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar.
- After Adityanath’s remark, VK Singh says anyone who claims Army belongs to Narendra Modi is a traitor: However, the Union minister seemed uncertain about whether the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was referring to the Indian Army or BJP workers.
- India says Pakistan yet to respond to clarifications it sought on its proposals for Kartarpur corridor project: On March 29, New Delhi had postponed talks on the corridor, which were scheduled for April 2.
- Amit Shah, Mehbooba Mufti ‘lying to the people’ about their stance on AFPSA, alleges Omar Abdullah: The BJP president had claimed that his party walked out of the coalition government with PDP in J&K in 2018 when the latter sought to dilute the legislation.
- BJP spokesperson Shaina NC criticises parties, including her own, for not fielding more women: The BJP leader praised Naveen Patnaik’s BJD and the Trinamool Congress for giving women more seats than other parties have.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on whether Chief Justice of India’s office comes under RTI purview: Attorney General KK Venugopal, who represented the court’s public information officer, said such a move would destroy judicial independence.
- Calcutta High Court orders TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife to appear before customs authority: However, the court said the authority cannot take any coercive step against Rujira Narula.
- Proposal to seek extension of Brexit deadline gets British MPs’ approval by a margin of one vote: Prime Minister Theresa May met Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to end the deadlock on the matter.