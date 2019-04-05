Election watch: EC asks for report on Prakash Ambedkar’s claim that he will jail the poll panel
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission asked for a report from polling officials after political leader Prakash Ambedkar claimed that he will jail the poll body if his party comes to power at a rally in Yavatmal district. Ambedkar, however, claimed it was a “general statement”.
Over 600 theatre artists, including Amol Palekar and Naseeruddin Shah, appealed to citizens to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.
Live updates
11.33 am: BJP chief Amit Shah begins addressing a public meeting at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh. “Five years ago, North East was disturbed and there was hardly any development,” he says. “After five years, BJP brought peace in the region and is on path of development.”
11.30 am: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of an appeal against a Bombay High Court which had refused to interfere with the release of the biopic PM Narendra Modi, reports ANI.
11.27 am: Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made attempts to get back to the mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance after exiting the alliance in 2017. “...he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA,” he says, according to ANI.
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made the claim in his upcoming book Gopalganj to Raisina: My Political Journey.
11.22 am: Modi says religion has no place in his government. My mantra is sabka saath sabka vikas; and I aim that by 2022, each and every family in this country will get a shelter to live,” he says. “There will be electricity in every in every house, be it Hindu or Muslim.”
11.15 am: On the Kashmir issue, Modi says the government is following the path of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who believed in “jamuriyat” (democracy), “Kashmiriyat” and “insaaniyat” (humanity).
11.12 am: Modi says the BJP’s alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party was a “milawat waali sarkar” or an “adulterated government”. “‘Mehbooba Mufti has a different style of working and we have different though process,” he says.
Modi says the BJP asked the Peoples Democratic Party to conduct local body elections, reports ABP News. The prime minister claims the PDP said the elections would result in “blood shed hamper the law and order situation”. “In the end we had to part ways and Governor’s rule eventually came into the state,” he says.
11.05 am: On Balakot air strikes, Modi says India conducted a “non-military, pre-emptive airstrike in Pakistan”, reports ABP News. “We ensured that no Pakistani citizen was harmed in it. We wanted to target only terrorists,” he says. Modi says Pakistan gave the biggest proof of the strike by tweeting about the attack. “Those who are raising allegations or asking for numbers can keep on doing that,” he says.
11 am: Narendra Modi, in an interview to ABP News, says the Congress manifesto was disappointing and in sync with the language that separatists use for the country.
10.53 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address campaign rallies in Amroha and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Dehradun, Uttarakhand today.
10.49 am: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says Election Commission and Income Tax department are harassing him and his family, reports ANI. “Let the EC officials perform their duties, but don’t harass us on mere suspicion,” he says.
10.31 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath terms Muslim League a virus and says the Congress has been “infected with this virus”. “If they win, what will happen? This virus will spread across the country.”
Adityanath says: “In the fight for Independence in 1857, the entire nation fought alongside Mangal Pandey. After that, the virus of Muslim league spread across the country to the extent that it caused the partition of the country. The same threat is looming over the country today. Green flags (of Indian Union Muslim League) are fluttering again. Congress is infected with the virus of Muslim league, be careful.”
10.24 am: Police register case against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Omar Ali Khan and his supporters for violating the Model Code of Conduct, reports ANI. Superintendent of Police VS Mishra says Khan’s supporters had taken taken permission for a public meeting, but they carried out a procession on the road and also misbehaved with the sub-divisional magistrate.
10.13 am: Janata Dal (United) Vice President Prashant Kishor says claims made by Lalu Prasad Yadav that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to return to the Grand Alliance after severing ties in 2017 were bogus. “This is nothing but a poor attempt seeking relevance by a leader whose best days are behind him,” says Kishor. “Yes, we did meet many times before I joined JDU, but if I were to tell what all was discussed then he would be quite embarrassed.”
10.08 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to sit in protest in Vijayawada against CBI raids on his party candidates and supporters, reports ANI.
10.06 am: BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, who criticised parties for not fielding enough women candidates, says the BJP gives space to women and other parties must follow suit, reports News18. “This is clearly not about me,” she says. “This is not about my party but about every party. It is not a personal agenda and it is not about my party.”
10.02 am: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal responds to BJP leader LK Advani’s blog on the BJP. “Under Modi ji BJP’s thought processes have been both: Changed and Maimed,” he tweets. “Listen Modi ji to one who helped you in your journey to Delhi!”
9.53 am: The Coimbatore Police in Tamil Nadu register a first information report against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin for derogatory speech against minister SP Velumani, reports The Times of India.
9.50 am: The Congress accused the Election Commission of acting under the government’s pressure as it denied permission to the party to circulate six campaign videos, including one about the Rafale jet deal. The party has sought a review of the decision.
9.47 am: A video of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi purportedly referring to the Army as “Modiji ki Sena” at a rally in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, surfaced on Thursday. Naqvi, however, said he had not said it in as many words. “I might have said “meri sena, aapki sena, har aadmi ki sena [my Army, your army, everyone’s Army”],” he told PTI.
9.41 am: Union minister Rajnath Singh criticised Congress during a rally in Bulandshahr. “Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi didn’t leave India till Congress govt was here,” he says, according to ANI. “When they saw that this government has gone out of power and a new chowkidar has come, a chokkana [alert] chowkidar, they fled away from India to other countries.”
9 am: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said an inquiry will be conducted after the elections and ‘chowkidar will go to jail”, reports ANI. He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at a rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
8.55 am: Over 600 theatre artistes issued a joint statement appealing to citizens to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies. The artistes said “the very idea of India” was under threat today.
8.50 am: The Election Commission asked DD News for specific details on the telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ event on March 31.
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The Maharashtra Election Commission on Thursday sought a report from polling officials after political leader Prakash Ambedkar claimed that he will jail the poll body if his party comes to power
- Senior BJP leader LK Advani in a blog post said his party has never regarded those who disagree with it politically as “anti-national”.
- The president has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into an Election Commission letter taking objection to Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s remark seeking support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination in Wayanad, Kerala.
- Minister VK Singh backtracked after he told a journalist that anybody who claims the Indian Army is the army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only wrong, but also a traitor to the country.