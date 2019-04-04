Election watch: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad to file nomination, Smriti Irani calls it ‘insult to Amethi’
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency around 11.30 am on Thursday. The Amethi MP has decided to run from the Lok Sabha from two seats this time.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking a ban on the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Election Commission has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for calling the Indian Army “Modiji ki Sena”.
Live updates
10.58 am: The Supreme Court agrees to hear on April 8 the plea of a Congress leader seeking a stay on the release of Narendra Modi’s biopic, reports PTI.
10.48 am: Congress fields Babubhai Katara from Gujarat’s Dahod seat and Sherkhan Pathan will contest from Bharuch.
10.39 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Wayanad, reports News18. Gandhi his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow after filing the nomination.
10.38 am: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac says the Congress’ promise on GST is retrograde. “It seeks to drastically reduce the tax on luxury commodities and rob the states whatever that remains of the taxation powers,” he says. In its poll manifesto, the Congress proposed one slab for all goods and services.
10.25 am: Election Commission of India has seized Rs 377.511 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 157 crore, drugs worth Rs 705 crore and precious metals worth Rs 312 crore till date, reports ANI.
10.20 am: The BJP is the biggest political advertiser on Google while Congress is ranked sixth. Google’s Indian Transparency Report says political parties and affiliates have spent Rs 3.76 crore on advertisements since February 19, 2019. While the BJP has spent Rs 1.21 crore on advertisement on Google, the Congress’ total expenditure is Rs 54,100.
10.14 am: Scores of people gather outside the collector’s office in Wayanad where Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination soon, reports News18.
10.01 am: The body of a 42-year-old man is found hanging at BJP booth office in West Bengal’s Siliguri, reports ANI. The police say they are investigating the matter. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Siliguri.
9.54 am: BJP President Amit Shah will address rallies in Karimnagar, Warangal in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. He is also likely to hold a roadshow in Vishakhpatnam, reports News18.
9.53 am: Smriti Irani will begin her two-day visit of Amethi today. She will address a kisan sabha in Salon before going to Amethi at 3.30 pm where she will hold a meeting with other BJP leaders.
9.51 am: Union minister Smriti Irani says Congress President Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people of Amethi by contesting from a second seat. The Congress will file nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad seat today. “He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere,” Irani says. “This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this.”
9.05 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from the Wayanad constituency of Kerala around 11.30 am on Thursday, PTI reports, quoting party leader Ramesh Chennithala. Gandhi arrived in Wayanad on Wednesday night. He will lead a roadshow from around 9.30 am before filing his nomination, says Chennithala.
On Sunday, the Congress had announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in addition to his traditional Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.
9.05 am: A group of scientists and researchers issue a statement, urging citizens to vote wisely – “against inequality, intimidation, discrimination, and unreason”. They say citizens must “reject those who lynch or assault people” and those who “encourage such practices”.
9 am: The Election Commission issues Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramdas Tadas a notice to seek an explanation for his purported comments about poll expenses in a TV channel sting video, PTI reports. The sting was part of a series that involved 18 MPs, reported by newly launched Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh. Tadas is his party’s election candidate again for Wardha constituency of Maharashtra.
8.55 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The Election Commission issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for calling the Indian Army ‘Modiji ki Sena’.
- Mamata Banerjee called PM Narendra Modi “expiry babu” and asked what he has done for the country’s poor. Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi had claimed the West Bengal chief minister was pained by the IAF strikes in Balakot and also called her a “speed-breaker”.
- Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said funds for his party’s NYAY scheme will come from the ‘pockets of chor businessmen’.
- Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said PM Modi is an ‘utter flop’. He also denied reports that he had allied with either the Congress or the BJP, he said the people of Telangana were the party’s bosses.
- Union Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that the promise in the Congress manifesto to amend AFSPA favours traitors and separatists.
- The Election Commission has sought a response from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry on the launch of NaMo TV. The poll panel also asked Doordarshan why it telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ speech live on March 31.
- The Congress accused the BJP of trying to bribe voters in Arunachal Pradesh. In Jammu and Kashmir, poll officials have sought the administration’s reply to Congress’ allegation that its leaders’ security was revoked.
- In Maharashtra, the BJP gave in to Shiv Sena and refused a ticket to sitting Mumbai MP Kirit Somaiya. In Gujarat, the Congress fielded CJ Chavda from Gandhinagar against BJP’s Amit Shah.