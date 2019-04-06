Election watch: EC asks Adityanath to be careful after he calls Army ‘Modiji ki Sena’
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Election Commission on Friday asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to be careful with what he says in the future after he referred to the Indian Army as “Modiji ki Sena” or Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Army.
The poll panel also wrote to NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar, rejecting his response to a notice about his remarks criticising the Congress’ Nyuntam Aay Yojana.
Live updates
9.15 am: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda praises BJP leader LK Advani’s blog. “I think what he [Advani] has said is so very timely [and] very important,” says Pitroda, according to ANI. “He has basically said two things. One- first nation, then party, then self. Modi today is all about self-promotion.”
Pitroda says: “Two, he talked about the fact that if somebody disagrees with us, doesn’t mean they are anti-national. I respect that, I agree with him. I thank him for doing this at the right time. That is a leader.”
9.10 am: The Election Commission removed the Kolkata police commissioner and three other senior officers in West Bengal. Rajesh Kumar replaced Anuj Sharma as Kolkata police chief. Opposition parties in the state have welcomed the move.
