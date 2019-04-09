The big news: I-T department claims Rs 281-crore racket after MP raids, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Opposition parties mocked an error in the BJP manifesto, and the IAF showed radar images to prove they shot down a Pakistan F-16 jet.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Income Tax department claims Rs 281-crore racket exposed during raids in Madhya Pradesh: The department said a part of the cash was transferred to the headquarters of a ‘major political party in Delhi’.
- Congress, AAP mock BJP for ‘commit crimes against women’ error in manifesto: The Congress claimed the mistake reflects the party’s ‘true intentions’.
- IAF says it has ‘irrefutable proof’ that Pakistan used F-16 jets, MiG-21 shot down one aircraft: The air force showed radar images as evidence of its assertion.
- BJP releases manifesto, focuses on Kashmir, terrorism and farmer incomes: The Congress called it a ‘jumla manifesto’ and listed out promises not fulfilled from 2014.
- Mob heckles and abuses Muslim man for allegedly selling beef, forces him to eat pork in Assam: Biswanath district police, however, said it was ‘not a matter of communal tension’, as the mob had misbehaved with a man from another community too.
- Delhi court sends two former staffers to police custody for allegedly tampering order on SC website; The Court of Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House said Manav Sharma and Tapan Kumar Chakraborty will be produced in court on April 15.
- Facebook details strategy to curb misinformation during polls: The social media giant said it is blocking or removing about one million accounts a day.
- NHRC issues notices to DGP, police commissioner over minor’s rape and murder in Mumbai: The rights panel demanded a detailed report on the matter and measures that will be taken to prevent such crimes from occurring.
- UK court rejects Vijay Mallya’s appeal against his extradition order: He can make a renewal application in the next five days.
- Iran labels US ‘state sponsor of terror’ after Washington blacklists Revolutionary Guard Corps: US President Donald Trump said he will continue to increase financial pressure on the Iranian regime ‘for its support of terrorist activity’.