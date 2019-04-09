A look at the headlines right now:

Income Tax department claims Rs 281-crore racket exposed during raids in Madhya Pradesh: The department said a part of the cash was transferred to the headquarters of a ‘major political party in Delhi’. Congress, AAP mock BJP for ‘commit crimes against women’ error in manifesto: The Congress claimed the mistake reflects the party’s ‘true intentions’. IAF says it has ‘irrefutable proof’ that Pakistan used F-16 jets, MiG-21 shot down one aircraft: The air force showed radar images as evidence of its assertion. BJP releases manifesto, focuses on Kashmir, terrorism and farmer incomes: The Congress called it a ‘jumla manifesto’ and listed out promises not fulfilled from 2014. Mob heckles and abuses Muslim man for allegedly selling beef, forces him to eat pork in Assam: Biswanath district police, however, said it was ‘not a matter of communal tension’, as the mob had misbehaved with a man from another community too. Delhi court sends two former staffers to police custody for allegedly tampering order on SC website; The Court of Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House said Manav Sharma and Tapan Kumar Chakraborty will be produced in court on April 15. Facebook details strategy to curb misinformation during polls: The social media giant said it is blocking or removing about one million accounts a day. NHRC issues notices to DGP, police commissioner over minor’s rape and murder in Mumbai: The rights panel demanded a detailed report on the matter and measures that will be taken to prevent such crimes from occurring. UK court rejects Vijay Mallya’s appeal against his extradition order: He can make a renewal application in the next five days. Iran labels US ‘state sponsor of terror’ after Washington blacklists Revolutionary Guard Corps: US President Donald Trump said he will continue to increase financial pressure on the Iranian regime ‘for its support of terrorist activity’.