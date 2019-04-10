A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to decide today if review plea based on Rafale ‘secret files’ should be heard: The Centre had told the court that the petition should be dismissed as they were based on privileged documents that cannot be published without permission. Chhattisgarh BJP MLA among five killed in suspected Maoist attack on convoy: The Bastar Lok Sabha seat votes on Thursday in the parliamentary elections. EC transfers Cooch Behar police chief before first phase of elections: The decision drew criticism from the Trinamool Congress, which claimed the poll body was acting on behalf of the BJP. Pakistan investigation agency asks court to cancel bail to LeT’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in 26/11 case: The court has asked for records of the trial and has scheduled the next hearing in two weeks. CPI(M) moves Election Commission against Modi’s plea to dedicate votes to Pulwama, Balakot soldiers: The party also said that the poll body had let off Adityanath lightly over the ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark. Gautam Gambhir and Mehbooba Mufti get into Twitter spat: ‘Hope your political innings in the BJP is not as abysmal as your cricket career,’ Mufti told the cricketer-turned-politician. EU leaders say Britain will have to justify its request for Brexit extension: An emergency summit has been arranged in Brussels on Wednesday, where the bloc will vote on an extension. Adityanath compares polls to a contest between Ali and Bajrang Bali: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also labeled the Indian Union Muslim League a ‘green virus’ and called for its elimination. Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic: The court said the Central Board of Film Certification is yet to certify the film, though the release date is April 11. Former CJI Dipak Misra says marital rape should not be a crime in India: The notion that marital rape is a crime is borrowed from other countries, he said at a conference in Bengaluru.