The big news: Supreme Court to decide on classified Rafale documents today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A BJP legislator and four others were killed in a blast by Maoists in Dantewada, and the EC transferred Cooch Behar police chief.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to decide today if review plea based on Rafale ‘secret files’ should be heard: The Centre had told the court that the petition should be dismissed as they were based on privileged documents that cannot be published without permission.
- Chhattisgarh BJP MLA among five killed in suspected Maoist attack on convoy: The Bastar Lok Sabha seat votes on Thursday in the parliamentary elections.
- EC transfers Cooch Behar police chief before first phase of elections: The decision drew criticism from the Trinamool Congress, which claimed the poll body was acting on behalf of the BJP.
- Pakistan investigation agency asks court to cancel bail to LeT’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in 26/11 case: The court has asked for records of the trial and has scheduled the next hearing in two weeks.
- CPI(M) moves Election Commission against Modi’s plea to dedicate votes to Pulwama, Balakot soldiers: The party also said that the poll body had let off Adityanath lightly over the ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark.
- Gautam Gambhir and Mehbooba Mufti get into Twitter spat: ‘Hope your political innings in the BJP is not as abysmal as your cricket career,’ Mufti told the cricketer-turned-politician.
- EU leaders say Britain will have to justify its request for Brexit extension: An emergency summit has been arranged in Brussels on Wednesday, where the bloc will vote on an extension.
- Adityanath compares polls to a contest between Ali and Bajrang Bali: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also labeled the Indian Union Muslim League a ‘green virus’ and called for its elimination.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic: The court said the Central Board of Film Certification is yet to certify the film, though the release date is April 11.
- Former CJI Dipak Misra says marital rape should not be a crime in India: The notion that marital rape is a crime is borrowed from other countries, he said at a conference in Bengaluru.