The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday asked the state administration and the Centre for a response within 10 days to petitions filed against the restrictions on civilian vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, PTI reported.

Petitions have been filed against the government order by bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, and leaders from the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan refused to grant an interim stay and scheduled the next hearing for April 19. The court said it would be “inappropriate for the court to pass blanket injunctions”.

The court also asked authorities to “ensure no difficulty is caused to daily commuters”, The Tribune reported. During the hearing, Mittal observed that “nobody complains when the hartals are called”.

The state government, which is led by Governor Satya Pal Malik, has banned civilian traffic moving between Baramulla and Udhampur on National Highway 44 from 4 am to 5 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31. The move is aimed at facilitating the movement of security vehicles and was taken as a security measure ahead of elections, which will be held from April 11 to May 19.

The move comes after the February 14 Pulwama attack in the state in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed. The People’s Democratic Party and the National Conference have criticised the ban. According to media reports, locals complained of chaos, confusion and inconvenience on the first day of the ban on Sunday. The Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway is a key road link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.