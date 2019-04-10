The big news: EC defers release of Modi biopic until after elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court agreed to hear review petitions about the Rafale deal, and scientists unveiled the first image of the black hole.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission halts release of Modi biopic, cites ‘serious threat to level-playing field’: Hours after an official of the poll panel said that the on the screening of the biopic also applied to news channel NaMo TV, the poll body reversed its stance.
- SC agrees to hear review pleas about Rafale deal, rejects Centre’s objections to relying on leaked files: Opposition parties welcomed the SC’s decision, and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the matter are on the verge on contempt of court.
- Scientists unveil first-ever image of black hole: It was captured in the galaxy Messier 87, 55 million light years away from the Earth.
- UK PM Theresa May voices regret about Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a ‘shameful scar on British history’: Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, had demanded a ‘full and unequivocal apology’.
- One CRPF jawan hurt in blast in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli a day before polls: Personnel of the 191st battalion were patrolling the Gatta-Ettapalli area of the district when the blast occurred.
- Trinamool Congress submits memorandum to EC on West Bengal police transfers, alleges bias: Party leaders Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Chandan Mitra submitted a nine-point memorandum to the poll body.
- Home ministry defends restrictions on Jammu and Kashmir highway, blames ‘vested interests’ for criticism: Omar Abdullah led a protest march against ban on civilian traffic.
- Vedanta can be sued in England by Zambian villagers over pollution concerns, rules UK Supreme Court: The mining giant said the judgement is only about procedure and does not reflect the merit of the allegations.
- Congress is indulging in ‘Tughlaq Road election scam’, says PM: The prime minister said Madhya Pradesh has become the ‘new ATM’ of the Congress.
- Opposition lashes out at PM Modi after Imran Khan’s remarks: The Pakistani prime minister said there would be a better chance of talks with India if the BJP returns to power.