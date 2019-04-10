A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission halts release of Modi biopic, cites ‘serious threat to level-playing field’: Hours after an official of the poll panel said that the on the screening of the biopic also applied to news channel NaMo TV, the poll body reversed its stance. SC agrees to hear review pleas about Rafale deal, rejects Centre’s objections to relying on leaked files: Opposition parties welcomed the SC’s decision, and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the matter are on the verge on contempt of court. Scientists unveil first-ever image of black hole: It was captured in the galaxy Messier 87, 55 million light years away from the Earth. UK PM Theresa May voices regret about Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a ‘shameful scar on British history’: Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, had demanded a ‘full and unequivocal apology’. One CRPF jawan hurt in blast in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli a day before polls: Personnel of the 191st battalion were patrolling the Gatta-Ettapalli area of the district when the blast occurred. Trinamool Congress submits memorandum to EC on West Bengal police transfers, alleges bias: Party leaders Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Chandan Mitra submitted a nine-point memorandum to the poll body. Home ministry defends restrictions on Jammu and Kashmir highway, blames ‘vested interests’ for criticism: Omar Abdullah led a protest march against ban on civilian traffic. Vedanta can be sued in England by Zambian villagers over pollution concerns, rules UK Supreme Court: The mining giant said the judgement is only about procedure and does not reflect the merit of the allegations. Congress is indulging in ‘Tughlaq Road election scam’, says PM: The prime minister said Madhya Pradesh has become the ‘new ATM’ of the Congress. Opposition lashes out at PM Modi after Imran Khan’s remarks: The Pakistani prime minister said there would be a better chance of talks with India if the BJP returns to power.