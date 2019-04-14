The big news: Congress wants probe into ‘suspicious trunk’ in PM’s chopper, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of trying to destroy the Constitution, and Modi claimed the Abdullah and Mufti families ruined Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress alleges ‘suspicious box’ was transported to Karnataka in Modi’s helicopter, demands probe: The party claimed the incident was noted in Karnataka and that a complaint has been filed with the Election Commission.
- Priyanka Gandhi says there is no space for different religions, cultures in BJP manifesto: This was her first campaign outside Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- ‘Abdullahs, Muftis are trying to divide India’, says Modi as he criticises demand for separate PM for J&K: At a rally in Kathua, the prime minister claimed there was a Modi wave this time stronger than the one 2014.
- Jet Airways employees stage protest outside Delhi airport demanding payment of dues, job security: The debt-ridden airline had cancelled all its west-bound international flights from India until Friday.
- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face outages across the globe: Facebook has not yet commented on the disruption.
- Canada drops reference to ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism threat report, Punjab CM protests: Public Safety Canada issued a statement saying they were reviewing their use of language so as not to malign any single group.
- BJP will make Amit Shah home minister if voted back to power, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The AAP chief urged voters not to bring BJP back to power while addressing a public meeting in Goa.
- At least three killed in airplane collision in Solukhumbu: The incident took place as the aircraft lost control on the runway of Tenzing-Hillary Airport while preparing to take off and hit two parked helicopters.
- Karnataka EC ambassador Rahul Dravid won’t be able to vote after name is deleted from voters list: Dravid was removed from the list after he moved homes, but he reportedly did not submit a form to have his name re-included in it.
- World’s largest plane takes first flight, aims to act as flying launch pad for satellites: The six-engine jet’s wingspan is the length of an American football field.