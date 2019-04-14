A look at the headlines right now:

Congress alleges ‘suspicious box’ was transported to Karnataka in Modi’s helicopter, demands probe: The party claimed the incident was noted in Karnataka and that a complaint has been filed with the Election Commission. Priyanka Gandhi says there is no space for different religions, cultures in BJP manifesto: This was her first campaign outside Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. ‘Abdullahs, Muftis are trying to divide India’, says Modi as he criticises demand for separate PM for J&K: At a rally in Kathua, the prime minister claimed there was a Modi wave this time stronger than the one 2014. Jet Airways employees stage protest outside Delhi airport demanding payment of dues, job security: The debt-ridden airline had cancelled all its west-bound international flights from India until Friday. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face outages across the globe: Facebook has not yet commented on the disruption. Canada drops reference to ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism threat report, Punjab CM protests: Public Safety Canada issued a statement saying they were reviewing their use of language so as not to malign any single group. BJP will make Amit Shah home minister if voted back to power, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The AAP chief urged voters not to bring BJP back to power while addressing a public meeting in Goa. At least three killed in airplane collision in Solukhumbu: The incident took place as the aircraft lost control on the runway of Tenzing-Hillary Airport while preparing to take off and hit two parked helicopters. Karnataka EC ambassador Rahul Dravid won’t be able to vote after name is deleted from voters list: Dravid was removed from the list after he moved homes, but he reportedly did not submit a form to have his name re-included in it. World’s largest plane takes first flight, aims to act as flying launch pad for satellites: The six-engine jet’s wingspan is the length of an American football field.