The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Dwarka Pabubha Manek challenging a Gujarat High Court order that invalidated his election from the constituency in 2017, PTI reported. The High Court had ordered a bye-poll in the seat.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the matter on April 22.

Manek’s victory had been challenged by Congress leader Ahir Meramanbhai Marakhibhai on grounds that he had not filled his nomination accurately. A candidate from Gujarat’s Dwarka seat in 2017, Marakhibhai said in his petition pointed out that Manek had not filled in the name and number of his constituency in the form. Instead, that field contained the name of Manek’s proposer (who recommends a candidate’s name).

Manek has been representing the Dwarka seat since 1990, first as an Independent and then with the BJP.