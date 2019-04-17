The big news: I-T officials find nothing during search at Kanimozhi’s home, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Vellore Lok Sabha election was cancelled, and the poll panel sent another notice to Azam Khan for violating the model code.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I-T Department finds nothing at Thoothukudi house where DMK leader Kanimozhi is staying: Reports said that tax officials wanted to verify claims that a lot of cash has been stashed on the first floor of the house.
- Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore seat cancelled after cash seizures: Vellore is reportedly the first Lok Sabha seat where elections have been countermanded over abuse of money power.
- Election Commission issues fresh notice to Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan for objectionable remarks: The poll body said it was prima facie of the opinion that Khan was guilty of violating the Model Code of Conduct.
- Aviation watchdog asks airlines to reduce fares on 10 domestic routes to ‘reasonable levels’: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said airfares on these routes have risen by up to 30% over the last month.
- Pakistani security forces kill five suspected terrorists in 17-hour-long operation in Peshawar: A policeman was killed in the encounter, and two personnel and two civilians living nearby were injured.
- Centre cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed’s visa for campaigning for TMC candidate in Raiganj: The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued Ahmed a leave India notice and blacklisted him.
- Supreme Court allows plea seeking women’s entry into mosques‘because of Sabarimala verdict’: A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to the Centre based on a plea submitted by a couple in Pune.
- Bihar BJP approaches poll panel against Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appeal to Muslims to vote unitedly: The Punjab Congress leader had urged Muslims in Katihar to vote unitedly to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Bihar Deputy CM says he will sue Rahul Gandhi for claiming that all thieves share the Modi surname: However, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Sushil Kumar Modi is a thief himself as he is involved in the Srijan scam.
- More than 100 climate change activists arrested for blocking London roads: The protest is part of an international campaign planned in 80 cities across 33 countries.