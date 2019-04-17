A look at the headlines right now:

I-T Department finds nothing at Thoothukudi house where DMK leader Kanimozhi is staying: Reports said that tax officials wanted to verify claims that a lot of cash has been stashed on the first floor of the house.

Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore seat cancelled after cash seizures: Vellore is reportedly the first Lok Sabha seat where elections have been countermanded over abuse of money power. Election Commission issues fresh notice to Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan for objectionable remarks: The poll body said it was prima facie of the opinion that Khan was guilty of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Aviation watchdog asks airlines to reduce fares on 10 domestic routes to ‘reasonable levels’: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said airfares on these routes have risen by up to 30% over the last month.

Pakistani security forces kill five suspected terrorists in 17-hour-long operation in Peshawar: A policeman was killed in the encounter, and two personnel and two civilians living nearby were injured.

Centre cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed’s visa for campaigning for TMC candidate in Raiganj: The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued Ahmed a leave India notice and blacklisted him. Supreme Court allows plea seeking women’s entry into mosques‘because of Sabarimala verdict’: A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to the Centre based on a plea submitted by a couple in Pune.

Bihar BJP approaches poll panel against Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appeal to Muslims to vote unitedly: The Punjab Congress leader had urged Muslims in Katihar to vote unitedly to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar Deputy CM says he will sue Rahul Gandhi for claiming that all thieves share the Modi surname: However, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Sushil Kumar Modi is a thief himself as he is involved in the Srijan scam. More than 100 climate change activists arrested for blocking London roads: The protest is part of an international campaign planned in 80 cities across 33 countries.