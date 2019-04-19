The big news: Second phase of voting concludes with over 68% turnout, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP’s decision to field Pragya Thakur from Bhopal faced opposition from several quarters, and India suspended cross-LoC trade in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Poll panel estimates over 68% overall voter turnout in second phase amid some reports of violence: Voting was held in 95 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and one Union Territory. Assembly elections in Odisha and bye-elections in 18 seats in Tamil Nadu were also held simultaneously on Thursday.
- Father of Malegaon blasts victim files plea to restrain Pragya Thakur from contesting elections: Omar Abdullah asked how she can contest polls if she is on bail on health grounds. Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also sparred on Twitter over the BJP leader, while Tehseen Poonawalla wrote to the EC and asked it to debar Pragya Singh Thakur. The BJP, however, defended its decision to field her.
- India suspends trade across Line of Control in J&K, cites misuse of route by Pakistan-based elements: The ministry claimed that reports indicated that the irregularities were occurring on a very large scale.
- Election Commission has an anti-Dalit mindset, claims Mayawati: Mayawati also accused the panel of turning a blind eye towards the BJP’s alleged violations of the model code by using the Army’s name.
- VCK claims names of 500 Muslims and Dalits missing from voters’ lists in Tindivanam: But government officials said no names have been deleted from the list in three years.
- Election Commission warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark: The EC also banned Madhya Pradesh Congress’ campaign which uses ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan. The AIADMK, meanwhile, lodged an EC complaint against DMK leaders MK Stalin and Dayanidhi Maran.
- Donald Trump claims ‘presidential harassment’ hours before release of report on Russian meddling: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation had looked into ties between Trump’s campaign officials and Russia.
- Jet Airways shares fall over 31% day after airline announces temporary suspension of operations: The shares of rival airline SpiceJet rose by 2.68% on the BSE.
- Congress accuses EC of bias for suspending official after PM Modi’s chopper was checked in Odisha: The Opposition party said the poll panel rules do not exempt the prime minister’s vehicle from being checked.
- Facebook says it ‘unintentionally uploaded’ email contacts of 1.5 million users without consent: It is not clear if these contacts were also used for ad-targeting purposes.