A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Judiciary is under threat, says chief justice after reports of sexual harassment allegations against him: The Supreme Court abruptly constituted a special bench on Saturday on the ‘independence of the judiciary’ after media reports on the charges came out.
  2. EC directs Eros Now to stop telecasting web series on Narendra Modi: The poll panel referred to its April 10 order staying the release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic to justify its directive.
  3. ‘A true nationalist does not divide, he unites,’ says Priyanka Gandhi in criticism of PM Modi in Kerala: Modi, meanwhile, attacked Mamata Banerjee and the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party at rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
  4. Cast fake votes if people are absent on polling day, says BJP’s Budaun candidate: District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said he was unaware of Sanghamitra Maurya’s remarks but would look into them.
  5. Pragya Thakur and Bhopal BJP chief get EC notice after she brags about Hemant Karkare’s death: Sudam Khade ordered Thakur and Vikas Veerani to provide an explanation for the BJP candidate’s remarks within one day.
  6. BSE warns comedian Kunal Kamra it could sue him for ‘unauthorised use’ of photo of its building: The Bombay Stock Exchange said an image of the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, which has a trademark registration, was used for ‘nefarious activities’.
  7. Amethi returning officer puts scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers on hold till April 22: Gandhi’s candidature was put on hold based on objections by four individuals.
  8. Bhopal gas tragedy among world’s major industrial accidents in a century, says UN agency: The International Labour Organization said at least 30 ton of methyl isocyanate was released from the plant in December 1984 and it affected over 6 lakh people.
  9. AAP blames Congress for ‘wasting time’ on talks of alliance: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed the Congress back-tracked on a seat-sharing arrangement in Haryana.
  10. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI ombudsman for ‘Koffee with Karan’ comments: No further action will be taken against Pandya and Rahul, who have already served suspension and tendered an unconditional apology for their offensive comments.