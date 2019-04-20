The big news: CJI says judiciary under threat after harassment allegations, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The EC directed Eros Now to stop streaming series on Modi, and Priyanka Gandhi indicated that the prime minister is not a true nationalist.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Judiciary is under threat, says chief justice after reports of sexual harassment allegations against him: The Supreme Court abruptly constituted a special bench on Saturday on the ‘independence of the judiciary’ after media reports on the charges came out.
- EC directs Eros Now to stop telecasting web series on Narendra Modi: The poll panel referred to its April 10 order staying the release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic to justify its directive.
- ‘A true nationalist does not divide, he unites,’ says Priyanka Gandhi in criticism of PM Modi in Kerala: Modi, meanwhile, attacked Mamata Banerjee and the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party at rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
- Cast fake votes if people are absent on polling day, says BJP’s Budaun candidate: District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said he was unaware of Sanghamitra Maurya’s remarks but would look into them.
- Pragya Thakur and Bhopal BJP chief get EC notice after she brags about Hemant Karkare’s death: Sudam Khade ordered Thakur and Vikas Veerani to provide an explanation for the BJP candidate’s remarks within one day.
- BSE warns comedian Kunal Kamra it could sue him for ‘unauthorised use’ of photo of its building: The Bombay Stock Exchange said an image of the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, which has a trademark registration, was used for ‘nefarious activities’.
- Amethi returning officer puts scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers on hold till April 22: Gandhi’s candidature was put on hold based on objections by four individuals.
- Bhopal gas tragedy among world’s major industrial accidents in a century, says UN agency: The International Labour Organization said at least 30 ton of methyl isocyanate was released from the plant in December 1984 and it affected over 6 lakh people.
- AAP blames Congress for ‘wasting time’ on talks of alliance: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed the Congress back-tracked on a seat-sharing arrangement in Haryana.
- Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI ombudsman for ‘Koffee with Karan’ comments: No further action will be taken against Pandya and Rahul, who have already served suspension and tendered an unconditional apology for their offensive comments.