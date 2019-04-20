Election watch: Modi defends Pragya Thakur’s candidature, says it is symbol that will cost Congress
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to field Malegaon terror blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha elections. He said it was a symbol to those who had falsely labelled Hindus as terrorists and would prove costly to the Congress.
Thakur, meanwhile, withdrew her controversial and critical remarks about sMaharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare. Karkare had investigated the charges against Thakur in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blasts, in which six people died and 101 injured.
Live updates
9.05 am: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan claims that he is being treated like a terrorist after he made derogatory comments about his BJP opponent Jayaprada.
9 am: Kumaraswamy says his father, HD Devegowda, is a good administrator and experience but he is not interested in becoming the prime minister. “He already projected name of Rahul Gandhi [for PM],” says Kumaraswamy, according to ANI. “He’s going to advise Rahul ji for good administration.”
8.55 am: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not misuse his office by speaking on the Balakot air strike. “Several PMs ruled this country, several times India-Pakistan war took place,” Kumaraswamy tells ANI. “Nobody took advantage of that issue for personal benefit.”
8.50 am: The Allahabad High Court asked the Election Commission to file its reply on a plea seeking a stay on the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports PTI. The court asked the Election Commission to file the reply by the next date of hearing on April 26.
The High Court passed the order after hearing a plea filed by Sana Ullah Khan, president of Bhim Sena.
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the BJP’s decision to field Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, calling it a symbol.
- BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur retracted her remarks about deceased Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, saying she did not wish to please “enemies”.
- The Election Commission said bye-polls to Agra North and Darjeeling Assembly constituencies will be held on May 19.
- Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from the party and joined the Shiv Sena. In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, she cited misbehaviour by party members.
- The Election Commission issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, for banners reading “Ab Hoga Nyay” put up in his constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
- Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav shared the stage for the first time since 1995 at a rally in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.